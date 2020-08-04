HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Celtics

Game starts @ 6:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 03, 2020

Miami HEAT (42-25) vs Boston Celtics (44-22)

Tuesday, August 4th @ 6:30PM

Seeding Game #3 (1-1)

Location: HP Field House - Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun, TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3 FM (Espanol)

Uniform: City - ViceWave

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for their third match-up this season and Miami’s third Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, Boston won both contests.

- The HEAT is 47-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 28-35 in home games and 19-40 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Miami comes into the matchup 2.5 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and 1 game ahead of Indiana in the 5th.

- Jimmy Butler is just three steals shy from his 100th steal of the season.

- Andre Iguodala is just one made three-point field goal short of the 1,000th trey of his career

- Miami has connected on 895 three-point field goals this season, the third-most in team history, while shooting them at a 38.3 percent
accuracy, the highest percent in the entire league.

-The HEAT has scored at least 70 first half points six times this season, the most for any season in franchise history.

Last Game:

After falling behind by 17 points with 7:02 left in the third quarter, the HEAT clawed back to take the lead early in the fourth but couldn’t quite hold on in a tough 107-103 loss to the Raptors Monday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando. Goran Dragić led the way with 25 points off the bench.

HEAT Category Opponent
112.2 POINTS PER GAME 113.2
108.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.3
.470 FG PCT. .460
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .443
.383 3-PT FG PCT. .365
.781 FT PCT. .800
44.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.8
42.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.2
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.7
7.40 STEALS PER GAME 8.27
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.7
13.9 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.3
4.49 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.59
