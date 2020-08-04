HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Celtics

Miami HEAT (42-25) vs Boston Celtics (44-22)

Tuesday, August 4th @ 6:30PM

Seeding Game #3 (1-1)

Location: HP Field House - Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun, TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3 FM (Espanol)

Uniform: City - ViceWave

Item of the Game: ViceWave Black Long Sleeve Logo Tee

Tipoff Magazine: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for their third match-up this season and Miami’s third Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, Boston won both contests.

- The HEAT is 47-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 28-35 in home games and 19-40 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Miami comes into the matchup 2.5 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and 1 game ahead of Indiana in the 5th.

- Jimmy Butler is just three steals shy from his 100th steal of the season.

- Andre Iguodala is just one made three-point field goal short of the 1,000th trey of his career

- Miami has connected on 895 three-point field goals this season, the third-most in team history, while shooting them at a 38.3 percent

accuracy, the highest percent in the entire league.

-The HEAT has scored at least 70 first half points six times this season, the most for any season in franchise history.

Last Game:

After falling behind by 17 points with 7:02 left in the third quarter, the HEAT clawed back to take the lead early in the fourth but couldn’t quite hold on in a tough 107-103 loss to the Raptors Monday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando. Goran Dragić led the way with 25 points off the bench.