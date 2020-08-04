HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Celtics
Game starts @ 6:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT (42-25) vs Boston Celtics (44-22)
Tuesday, August 4th @ 6:30PM
Seeding Game #3 (1-1)
Location: HP Field House - Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun, TNT
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3 FM (Espanol)
Uniform: City - ViceWave
Item of the Game: ViceWave Black Long Sleeve Logo Tee
Tipoff Magazine: view here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Celtics meet for their third match-up this season and Miami’s third Seeding Game.
- Earlier this season, Boston won both contests.
- The HEAT is 47-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 28-35 in home games and 19-40 on the road.
What to watch for:
- Miami comes into the matchup 2.5 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and 1 game ahead of Indiana in the 5th.
- Jimmy Butler is just three steals shy from his 100th steal of the season.
- Andre Iguodala is just one made three-point field goal short of the 1,000th trey of his career
- Miami has connected on 895 three-point field goals this season, the third-most in team history, while shooting them at a 38.3 percent
accuracy, the highest percent in the entire league.
-The HEAT has scored at least 70 first half points six times this season, the most for any season in franchise history.
Last Game:
After falling behind by 17 points with 7:02 left in the third quarter, the HEAT clawed back to take the lead early in the fourth but couldn’t quite hold on in a tough 107-103 loss to the Raptors Monday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando. Goran Dragić led the way with 25 points off the bench.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|112.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.2
|108.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.3
|.470
|FG PCT.
|.460
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.443
|.383
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.365
|.781
|FT PCT.
|.800
|44.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.8
|42.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.2
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.7
|7.40
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.27
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.7
|13.9
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.3
|4.49
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.59
NEXT UP: