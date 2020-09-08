Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Close Out Bucks In Game 5
Game starts at 6:30PM on TNT
Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks
Tuesday, September 8th @ 6:30PM
EC Semifinals, Game Five
HEAT lead 3-1
Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: TNT
Start time: 6:50PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- Tyler Herro (hip bruise), Kelly Olynyk (Knee bruise) and Jae Crowder (ankle sprain) are questionable for game 5. Chris Silva (groin) is out.
- Miami dished out 33 assists in Game 4 against Milwaukee, the most for a single postseason game in team history.
- Both Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson each connected on six made three-point field goals in Game 4. That marked as only the second time in HEAT postseason history two players hit at least six treys in a single playoff game.
- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 26 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.
- Seven HEAT players each scored in double-figures in Miami’s Game Two, 116-114, win against Milwaukee, marking as the first time in postseason franchise history the HEAT have recorded at least seven different players with double-digit points.
Last Game:
Despite shooting pretty well from deep, the HEAT couldn’t quite overcome a strong outing by Khris Middleton and ultimately fell to the Bucks 118-115 in overtime Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.
- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.
- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|113.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.0
|.459
|FG PCT.
|.472
|.383
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.367
|.810
|FT PCT.
|.724
|44.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|47.3
|24.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.8
|8.25
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.22
|13.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.3
|3.75
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.11
NEXT UP: