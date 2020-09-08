Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Close Out Bucks In Game 5

Game starts at 6:30PM on TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Sep 07, 2020

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesday, September 8th @ 6:30PM

EC Semifinals, Game Five

HEAT lead 3-1

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: TNT

Start time: 6:50PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro (hip bruise), Kelly Olynyk (Knee bruise) and Jae Crowder (ankle sprain) are questionable for game 5. Chris Silva (groin) is out.

- Miami dished out 33 assists in Game 4 against Milwaukee, the most for a single postseason game in team history.

- Both Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson each connected on six made three-point field goals in Game 4. That marked as only the second time in HEAT postseason history two players hit at least six treys in a single playoff game.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 26 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Seven HEAT players each scored in double-figures in Miami’s Game Two, 116-114, win against Milwaukee, marking as the first time in postseason franchise history the HEAT have recorded at least seven different players with double-digit points.

Last Game:

Despite shooting pretty well from deep, the HEAT couldn’t quite overcome a strong outing by Khris Middleton and ultimately fell to the Bucks 118-115 in overtime Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.

- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.

- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.

HEAT Category Bucks
113.3 POINTS PER GAME 113.0
.459 FG PCT. .472
.383 3-PT FG PCT. .367
.810 FT PCT. .724
44.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 47.3
24.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.8
8.25 STEALS PER GAME 7.22
13.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.3
3.75 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.11
Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter