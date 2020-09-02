Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take 2-0 Lead Over Bucks
Game starts at 6:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks
Wednesday, September 2nd @ 6:30PM
EC Semifinals, Game Two
Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ESPN
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
What to watch for:
- Jimmy Butler scored a postseason career-high 40 points in Game 1 vs Milwaukee, becoming just the third player in HEAT history to record a 40-point playoff game, joining Dwyane Wade (7 times) and LeBron James (3 times).
- Bam Adebayo has currently grabbed at least 15 rebounds and dished out at least five assists in back-to-back playoff games, becoming the only player in HEAT postseason history to accomplish the feat in consecutive games.
- Jimmy Butler (40) and Goran Dragić (27) combined to score 67 points in Game 1 against Milwaukee, tying the third-most by any duo in HEAT playoff history.
- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 23 consecutive playoff games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT.
- Chris Silva (groin) is out and Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is questionable for Game Two.
Last Game:
Thanks to some fantastic defense in the second half and a heavy dose of “Playoff Jimmy”, the HEAT defeated the Bucks 115-104 Monday night at The Field House in Orlando to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.
- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.
- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|112.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.2
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.483
|.390
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.394
|.808
|FT PCT.
|.681
|45.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|47.7
|23.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.5
|8.60
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.83
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.0
|3.80
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.33
NEXT UP: