Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take 2-0 Lead Over Bucks

Game starts at 6:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: Sep 02, 2020

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, September 2nd @ 6:30PM

EC Semifinals, Game Two

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

What to watch for:

-  Jimmy Butler scored a postseason career-high 40 points in Game 1 vs Milwaukee, becoming just the third player in HEAT history to record a 40-point playoff game, joining Dwyane Wade (7 times) and LeBron James (3 times).

- Bam Adebayo has currently grabbed at least 15 rebounds and dished out at least five assists in back-to-back playoff games, becoming the only player in HEAT postseason history to accomplish the feat in consecutive games.

- Jimmy Butler (40) and Goran Dragić (27) combined to score 67 points in Game 1 against Milwaukee, tying the third-most by any duo in HEAT playoff history.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 23 consecutive playoff games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out and Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is questionable for Game Two.

Last Game:

Thanks to some fantastic defense in the second half and a heavy dose of “Playoff Jimmy”, the HEAT defeated the Bucks 115-104 Monday night at The Field House in Orlando to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.

- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.

- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.

HEAT Category Bucks
112.0 POINTS PER GAME 114.2
.464 FG PCT. .483
.390 3-PT FG PCT. .394
.808 FT PCT. .681
45.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 47.7
23.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.5
8.60 STEALS PER GAME 6.83
14.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.0
3.80 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.33
