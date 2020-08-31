Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Bucks In Game 1 Of Semifinals

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Monday, August 31 @ 6:30PM

EC Semifinals, Game One

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Item of the Game: Free shipping on domestic orders of $50+

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming

inside the bubble on August 6th.

- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.

- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro recorded 66 points in his first four postseason games (15, 15, 20, 16), all off the bench, marking as the second-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first four playoff games.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored at least 20 points in a career-long four-straight postseason games. He has also now scored in double-figures in 22 consecutive playoff games.

- The HEAT recorded 60 rebounds in Game Four vs. IND, the most in HEAT postseason history.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out and Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is questionable for Game One.

- The HEAT recorded a 4-0 series sweep against IND in the First Round, marking their sixth series sweep in postseason history.