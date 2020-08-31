Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Bucks In Game 1 Of Semifinals

Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 30, 2020

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Monday, August 31 @ 6:30PM

EC Semifinals, Game One

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.

- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.

- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.

What to watch for:

-  Tyler Herro recorded 66 points in his first four postseason games (15, 15, 20, 16), all off the bench, marking as the second-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first four playoff games.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored at least 20 points in a career-long four-straight postseason games. He has also now scored in double-figures in 22 consecutive playoff games.

- The HEAT recorded 60 rebounds in Game Four vs. IND, the most in HEAT postseason history. 

- Chris Silva (groin) is out and Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is questionable for Game One. 

- The HEAT recorded a 4-0 series sweep against IND in the First Round, marking their sixth series sweep in postseason history.

HEAT Category Bucks
111.3 POINTS PER GAME 116.2
100.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.0
.464 FG PCT. .482
.455 OPPONENT FG PCT. .420
.391 3-PT FG PCT. .383
.782 FT PCT. .716
45.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 50.4
36.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.0
24.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 27.4
8.75 STEALS PER GAME 7.00
14.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.6
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.6
4.25 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.80
