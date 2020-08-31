Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Bucks In Game 1 Of Semifinals
Game starts at 6:30PM on TNT
Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks
Monday, August 31 @ 6:30PM
EC Semifinals, Game One
Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: TNT
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.
- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.
- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.
What to watch for:
- Tyler Herro recorded 66 points in his first four postseason games (15, 15, 20, 16), all off the bench, marking as the second-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first four playoff games.
- Goran Dragić has currently scored at least 20 points in a career-long four-straight postseason games. He has also now scored in double-figures in 22 consecutive playoff games.
- The HEAT recorded 60 rebounds in Game Four vs. IND, the most in HEAT postseason history.
- Chris Silva (groin) is out and Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is questionable for Game One.
- The HEAT recorded a 4-0 series sweep against IND in the First Round, marking their sixth series sweep in postseason history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|111.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|116.2
|100.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.0
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.482
|.455
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.420
|.391
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.383
|.782
|FT PCT.
|.716
|45.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|50.4
|36.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.0
|24.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.4
|8.75
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.00
|14.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.6
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.6
|4.25
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|3.80
NEXT UP: