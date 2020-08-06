Shorthanded HEAT Go For Season Sweep Of Bucks

Posted: Aug 05, 2020

Miami HEAT (43-25) at Milwaukee Bucks (54-14)

Thursday, August 6th @ 4:00PM

Seeding Game #4 (2-1)

Location: Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun, TNT

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks meet for their third match-up this season and Miami’s fourth Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, the HEAT won both contests.

- The HEAT is 70-44 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-24 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (right foot) will not play in today's game vs Milwaukee.

- Goran Dragic (ankle) exited Tuesday's game early, x-rays were taken afterwards and returned negative. He will not play today vs the Bucks.

- Gabe Vincent (knee) has also been ruled out of today's game vs the Bucks along with KZ Okpala (personal reasons).

- Miami comes into the matchup 2 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and 1 game ahead of Indiana in the 5th.

- Kendrick Nunn enters today’s game with 987 points this season, just 13 points shy of becoming the first undrafted rookie in the NBA to reach 1,000 points during the Common Draft Era (since 1966).

- The HEAT’s rookies are averaging 25.9 points this season, the third-highest overall average in the NBA. 

Last Game:

Despite being without Jimmy Butler on the tail end of a back-to-back, the HEAT didn’t make any excuses and earned a hard-fought 112-106 wire-to-wire victory over the Celtics Tuesday night at HP Field House in Orlando. Goran Dragić dropped 20 points off the bench, Bam & Robinson combined for 42 points.

HEAT Category Opponent
112.2 POINTS PER GAME 118.6
108.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.8
.470 FG PCT. .477
.446 OPPONENT FG PCT. .413
.382 3-PT FG PCT. .353
.780 FT PCT. .742
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 51.9
42.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.5
26.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.9
7.41 STEALS PER GAME 7.32
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.1
13.9 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
4.50 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.00
