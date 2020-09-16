Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take 2-0 Lead Over Celtics

Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics

Thursday, September 17th @ 7:00PM

EC Finals, Game Two

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 7:15PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Item of the game: Spend $75 or more and get a free ViceWave shirt

Uniform: Association - White

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo’s block with 3.7 seconds remaining in Game 1 against Boston marked as the first rejection of a potential game-tying or go-ahead dunk in the final minute of a postseason game since the NBA starting tracking play by-plays during the 1996-97 season.

- The HEAT came back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to record a, 117-114, overtime win against Boston. It tied Miami’s fourth-largest comeback win in a postseason game in team history and they also become the first team in NBA history to come back from a fourth quarter double-digit deficit multiple times in a single postseason.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 28 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Tyler Herro has recorded 144 points in his first 10 postseason games, all off the bench, marking as the third-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first 10 playoff games.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 2.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

In the days leading up to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Erik Spoelstra mentioned countless times that the HEAT needed to embrace the competition and get to their game more consistently than the Celtics. And well, they did just that down the stretch in game 1 and defeated Boston 117-114 in overtime at The Field House in Orlando to take a 1-0 series lead.