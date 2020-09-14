Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Conference Finals Against Celtics

Game starts at 6:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: Sep 14, 2020

Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics

Tuesday, September 15th @ 6:30PM

EC Finals, Game One

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 6:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Item of the game: ECF Collection 

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

What to watch for:

- The HEAT are making their eighth Eastern Conference Finals appearance, having recorded a 5-2 series record in their previous seven appearances.

-  Miami has won their last five consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances, the longest such streak by an East team since the Chicago Bulls won six-straight in the 90’s.

- The HEAT became just the sixth team in NBA postseason history ranked as a No. 5 seed or lower to defeat an overall No. 1 seed.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 27 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 1.

HEAT Category Celtics
112.1 POINTS PER GAME 107.6
103.7 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 100.0
.461 FG PCT. .450
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .405
.380 3-PT FG PCT. .341
.820 FT PCT. .800
44.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.7
40.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.8
24.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.1
8.00 STEALS PER GAME 6.82
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
14.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.1
4.11 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.36
