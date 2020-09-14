Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Conference Finals Against Celtics
Game starts at 6:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics
Tuesday, September 15th @ 6:30PM
EC Finals, Game One
Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ESPN
Start time: 6:45PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Item of the game: ECF Collection
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.
- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.
What to watch for:
- The HEAT are making their eighth Eastern Conference Finals appearance, having recorded a 5-2 series record in their previous seven appearances.
- Miami has won their last five consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances, the longest such streak by an East team since the Chicago Bulls won six-straight in the 90’s.
- The HEAT became just the sixth team in NBA postseason history ranked as a No. 5 seed or lower to defeat an overall No. 1 seed.
- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 27 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.
- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 1.
|HEAT
|Category
|Celtics
|112.1
|POINTS PER GAME
|107.6
|103.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|100.0
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.450
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.405
|.380
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.341
|.820
|FT PCT.
|.800
|44.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.7
|40.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.8
|24.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.1
|8.00
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.82
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|14.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.1
|4.11
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.36
NEXT UP: