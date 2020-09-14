Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Conference Finals Against Celtics

Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics

Tuesday, September 15th @ 6:30PM

EC Finals, Game One

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 6:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Item of the game: ECF Collection

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

What to watch for:

- The HEAT are making their eighth Eastern Conference Finals appearance, having recorded a 5-2 series record in their previous seven appearances.

- Miami has won their last five consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances, the longest such streak by an East team since the Chicago Bulls won six-straight in the 90’s.

- The HEAT became just the sixth team in NBA postseason history ranked as a No. 5 seed or lower to defeat an overall No. 1 seed.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 27 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 1.