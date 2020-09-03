Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead Over Bucks
Game starts at 6:30PM on TNT
Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Friday, September 4th @ 6:30PM
EC Semifinals, Game Three
Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: TNT
Start time: 6:32PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- Andre Iguodala (ankle), Olynyk (knee bruise) & Gabe Vincent (shoulder) are all questionable for Game Three. Chris Silva (groin) is out.
- Goran Dragić has scored at least 20 points in a career-long six-straight playoff games, joining only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade with a postseason 20-point scoring streak of at least six games in team history.
- Seven HEAT players scored in double-figures in Miami’s Game Two win against Milwaukee, marking as the first time in postseason franchise history the HEAT have recorded at least seven different players with double-digit points.
- Tyler Herro has recorded 94 points in his first six postseason games (15, 15, 20, 16, 11, 17), all off the bench, marking as the third-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first six playoff games.
- Miami has become just the second team in the current playoff format (since 1984) to take a 2-0 series lead against a No. 1 seed in a Conference Semifinals.
Last Game:
In one of the oddest games you’ll ever see, the HEAT made enough plays late and defeated the Bucks 116-114 Wednesday night at The Field House in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Jimmy Butler sank a pair of free throws with no time remaining on the clock to seal the victory.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.
- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.
- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|112.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.1
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.477
|.388
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.383
|.803
|FT PCT.
|.718
|44.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|48.0
|23.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.0
|9.17
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.71
|13.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.6
|3.83
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.00
NEXT UP: