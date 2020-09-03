Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead Over Bucks

Game starts at 6:30PM on TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Sep 03, 2020

Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Friday, September 4th @ 6:30PM

EC Semifinals, Game Three

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: TNT

Start time: 6:32PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Andre Iguodala (ankle), Olynyk (knee bruise) & Gabe Vincent (shoulder) are all questionable for Game Three. Chris Silva (groin) is out.

- Goran Dragić has scored at least 20 points in a career-long six-straight playoff games, joining only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade with a postseason 20-point scoring streak of at least six games in team history.

-  Seven HEAT players scored in double-figures in Miami’s Game Two win against Milwaukee, marking as the first time in postseason franchise history the HEAT have recorded at least seven different players with double-digit points.

- Tyler Herro has recorded 94 points in his first six postseason games (15, 15, 20, 16, 11, 17), all off the bench, marking as the third-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first six playoff games.

- Miami has become just the second team in the current playoff format (since 1984) to take a 2-0 series lead against a No. 1 seed in a Conference Semifinals.

Last Game:

In one of the oddest games you’ll ever see, the HEAT made enough plays late and defeated the Bucks 116-114 Wednesday night at The Field House in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Jimmy Butler sank a pair of free throws with no time remaining on the clock to seal the victory. 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.

- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.

- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.

HEAT Category Bucks
112.7 POINTS PER GAME 114.1
.463 FG PCT. .477
.388 3-PT FG PCT. .383
.803 FT PCT. .718
44.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 48.0
23.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.0
9.17 STEALS PER GAME 6.71
13.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.6
3.83 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.00
