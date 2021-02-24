The Post All-Star Break Schedule Is Here

The 36-game schedule consists of 18 home dates, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 18 road contests, and begins after the NBA All-Star break on March 11 and runs through May 16. FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air all games available for local broadcast, which will amount to 33 games in total. The HEAT will make five national television appearances, including two broadcasts on TNT, two on ESPN and one on NBATV. The Miami HEAT Radio Network, led by its flagship station 790 The Ticket (AM 790/FM 104.3 HD-2), will carry all of the team’s games in English. Additionally, the Miami HEAT Spanish Radio Network will broadcast all regular season games in Spanish on its flagship station Univision Radio’s Radio Mambi (710 AM) through March and then on WRTO Mix 98.3 beginning on April 1.

Miami kicks off the second half of the season with a home contest against the visiting Magic on Thursday, March 11 (8PM). The HEAT will then head out on a two-game road trip to play Chicago on Friday, March 12 (9PM) and then Orlando on Sunday, March 14 (7PM). The schedule features two four-game homestands, first from March 19 through March 25 and then April 1 through April 8 with exciting matchups, including the Los Angeles Lakers visiting Miami on Thursday, April 8.

This year’s schedule features 17 of the 36 games played on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Of those weekend games, six will be played in Miami (two on Friday, two on Saturday and two on Sunday). Miami’s longest road trip is a four-game stretch from April 11-16. Additionally, the HEAT will play nine sets of back-to-back games.

Ticket information will continue to be released when available.