HEAT Use Collective Effort To Beat Blazers

Thanks to multiple double-figure scorers and solid ball movement, the HEAT defeated the Blazers 122-111 Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get right into how it all went down.

1. The Dragon Breathes Fire

Although Goran Dragić was in his bag from the very moment he stepped onto the court, he really made noise in the fourth quarter to ensure the victory for Miami.

In fact, he scored a game-high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the final period, including this step-back three off some solid ball movement:

It wasn’t all about scoring, though, as the Dragon also wheeled and dealed his way to a game and season-high 13 assists. Yes, 13.

Seven of those came in the second quarter alone, with none as impressive as this one to Bam Adebayo late in the period:

Whoa.

In addition to his game and season-high 13 dimes, Dragić also amassed a team and season-high 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-10 from deep (tied a career-high in made threes), and three boards.

2. Jones Jr. Keeps It Up

With Jimmy Butler out, Derrick Jones Jr. got his first start of the season and certainly made the most of it.

Time and time again, Jones Jr. did his thing on the offensive end with finishes inside and thunderous dunks like this one midway through the second quarter…

…but his biggest contribution came on the defensive end against Damian Lillard.

Just check out these two sequences early on for proof of that:

When it was all said and done, Jones Jr. tied a career-high with 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting and also had six rebounds, two assists, a team-high two blocks (tied with James Johnson) and a steal.

3. Bam Strong Throughout

While Adebayo scored 10 points in the second quarter thanks to a jumper and his usual work inside, he really made some nice plays in the third.

After coming through with this pump fake and finish early in the period…

…he dished out this great pass to Jones Jr. on the break shortly thereafter:

And on the flip side of the ball, Adebayo competed hard defensively against Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside for most of the contest.

The former Kentucky Wildcat finished with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting, eight boards, six assists, one steal and one block.

Other Takeaways:

-Soo…JJ wasted little time to get going in his first game since Nov. 27.

Seriously, he hit a three 15 seconds after checking in.

But he did much more than that, as he handled the ball, attacked the basket and played great defense on Anthony and Lillard, among others.

Check out this block he had on Anthony late in the third:

In all, Johnson accumulated 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and a team-high two blocks.

-Once more, Meyers Leonard had a quick start and spaced the floor for the HEAT.

Perhaps his coolest play of the night came on this three from waaaayyy outside early in the third:

His smile afterwards says it all.

Leonard ended up with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists.

Game Notes:

-Butler (Lower Back Soreness) did not play.

-Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will embark on a three-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Indy. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30PM against the Spurs. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.