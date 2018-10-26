Portland Trail Blazers at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: After three close games the HEAT had a comfortable win over the Knicks last week. What helped them go on such a run?

Couper Moorhead: It seemed for a stretch during the first half that the Knicks were poised to make it another close game, but the truth of the matter was that Miami’s defense was pretty good throughout the entire evening. The Knicks were making just about all their threes, and once those dried up in the second half Miami was able to take a sizeable lead dominating just about every aspect of the game. And leading the way in this one was Hassan Whiteside, whose plus-30 raw plus-minus was the best mark he’s ever posted in a HEAT uniform.

There isn’t much more to say about a blowout game against a somewhat depleted Knicks roster, but that’s exactly what you want to be saying about games like this. Close games are fun, but it’s important to have nights when you handle every aspect of your business.

Joe Beguiristain: While it was a nip-and-tuck game in the first half, the HEAT dominated the third quarter and took a commanding 27-point lead into the fourth. And as Coup mentioned above, Hassan Whiteside was a huge reason why.

In the period, Whiteside racked up 13 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, four rebounds, two blocks and a plus-23 rating. And when he wasn’t crushing alley-oops or swatting away Knicks’ attempts, he was altering shots at the rim and accepting the challenge on the perimeter. In fact, Whiteside led all players with 15 contested shots on the night. What's more, he also led the HEAT with 10 box outs.

Then again, we also can’t forget about Josh Richardson. After a slow start, the 25-year-old found the range from deep and hit all six of his shots after halftime. Although his threes off the catch will garner the most attention, he also sprinkled in a tough drive to the basket and an impressive turnaround jumper from the block.

Development is key.

2: What has changed about the Blazers this year?

Couper: From afar it may appear as though Portland, with their perennially dangerous backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but there have been some important tweaks to their rotation. First, backup center Ed Davis is now in Brooklyn which has opened up consistent minutes for talented sophomore big Zach Collins – currently shooting 72 percent from the field and 57 percent from three. Second, Jake Layman has been in the starting lineup, which has created a very shooting heavy bench unit around the playmaking skills of Evan Turner after the Blazers added Nik Stauskas – on an early season shooting tear – and Seth Curry. The fundamentals of the roster are still the same, but the added shooting and development of Collins has given this team another offensive boost that has them as the No. 2 offense in the league at the moment, though just the No. 17 defense.

Joe: Although most of the Blazers’ core is intact, two new guys in Nik Stauskas and Seth Curry have made some noise early in the season. In particular, Stauskas went off in Portland’s season opener with 24 points and five triples, while Curry did his thing against the Magic on Thursday and scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Most importantly, these new additions surround more shooting around Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. And while the dynamic backcourt duo leads the Trail Blazers in 3-pointers attempted, Stauskas is right behind them with 19 attempts. (He's shooting 47.4 percent on those looks.)

As Justise Winslow said after practice on Friday, “The floor is going to be extremely spaced, so we’re going to have to be able to contain their main guys, McCollum and Lillard. Nurkić is great when teams try to blitz and get the ball out of those guys’ hands, so it’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to be in a lot of scrambles [and] close outs trying to get the shooters off the line.”

3: Is there any particular reason that Portland has given Miami some trouble over the past few years, and why is the answer Damian Lillard?

Couper: Portland is well-coached, they’re prepared, they play hard and they’ve had a depth of talent over the years that has been able to cancel out the depth advantage Miami typically has. McCollum, too, is capable of giving anyone trouble with his scoring ability, and Al-Farouq Aminu is an improved shooter who makes a major defensive impact.

But it’s Lillard, he of a 49-point performance against Miami two years ago, who powers the engine. Similar to Kemba Walker, who we discussed last week, Lillard is one of the most elite point-and-attack scorers in the league, capable of both getting right to the rim past some of the league’s best defenders and pulling up from anywhere on the court. In the past the HEAT have typically focused on limiting his drives while guards fight over the top of screens to contest those quick pull-ups, but as with Walker they may have to adjust to a more aggressive, on-ball approach to pick-and-rolls to handoffs should Lillard get too much into his comfort zone.

Joe: The answer is Damian Lillard because he’s one bad dude.

Seriously though, Lillard is one of the most dangerous offensive players in the game thanks to his limitless range and ability to get to the rack with ease. As such, he’s perennially one of the league’s most efficient players in the pick-and-roll.

That has continued to ring true in the early going this season, as Lillard is averaging 1.27 points per possession as the pick-and-roll ball handler, which ranks him in the 95.9 percentile.

Simply put, he’s tough to guard no matter how you look at it.

Game Notes:

The HEAT are 2-2, while the Trail Blazers enter the contest at 3-1.

Josh Richardson leads Miami in scoring at 19.3 points per game.

Damian Lillard leads Portland in points (31.8) and assists (6.8) per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. ( Left Foot Bruise ), Wayne Ellington ( Left Ankle Soreness ) and Justise Winslow ( Right Hamstring Tightness ) are probable. James Johnson ( Sports Hernia Surgery ) and Dion Waiters ( Left Ankle Surgery ) remain out.

Efficiencies (Rank):