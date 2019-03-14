Pistons 74 - HEAT 108 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Detroit Pistons 108-74 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Justise Winslow led the way for the HEAT with 16 points. Six other players scored in double-figures for Miami.

1. Winslow Sets The Tone

Simply put, Winslow kicked things off with a spot-up three off great ball movement and never looked back.

From there, the 22-year-old varied up his offensive approach with shots from the perimeter and methodical takes to the rack.

In other words, he got whatever he wanted.

Just take this aggressive drive in transition late in the first quarter as a perfect example:

Of course, Winslow also did his thing on the defensive end in both man and zone looks and guarded multiple guys throughout the night, including Wayne Ellington, Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin.

In addition to his team-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Winslow also had five boards, two assists and two steals.

2. J. Rich Does It All

Much like Winslow, Josh Richardson found success on both ends of the floor and had his entire repertoire on display against the Pistons.

But above else, his intensity on the defensive end and pinpoint lobs stood out the most.

After stealing the ball from Griffin and lobbing it up to Bam Adebayo early in the third quarter as part of a 21-0 run for the HEAT…

….he found Derrick Jones Jr. with yet another perfect pass in the fourth:

I guess you can say the guys are having fun.

When it was all said and done, Richardson recorded 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds, a team-high five assists, two steals and a block.

3. Whiteside Stays Strong

Early on, Hassan Whiteside made his impact felt on the offensive glass and gave the HEAT some solid minutes off the bench in the first half.

Then again, the big fella kept up his sharp play in the fourth and came through with this smooth hook shot over Andre Drummond:

In all, Whiteside had 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting, a team-high 11 boards (six offensive), one assist and one block.

Game Note:

-Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 8PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.