Pistons 119 - HEAT 96 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Detroit Pistons 119-96 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. J. Rich Mixes It Up

Simply put, Richardson took what the defense gave him and scored from all three levels.

In addition to utilizing screens well and knocking down a bunch of pull-up mid-range jumpers early on, Richardson also hit back-to-back threes in the fourth when Miami really needed them.

In all, J. Rich had three boards and two assists to go along with his aforementioned team-high 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

2. Whiteside Has A Quick Start

With a tough opponent on the other side in Andre Drummond, Hassan Whiteside came out strong and recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards in the first half alone.

In fact, he recorded the HEAT’s first block and bucket of the game.

Of course, he also rolled to the rim and remained ready for the catch inside throughout the night.

When it was all said and done, Whiteside had 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, a game-high 15 rebounds, a team-high three blocks and two steals.

3. Wade On The Attack

As usual, Dwyane Wade provided a spark off the bench in the first half thanks to some great drives to the bucket, but he really made some noise in the third quarter.

Not only did he come through with this tough finish over Zaza Pachulia late in the period…

…but he also had this steal and dish to Bam Adebayo for a monster jam shortly thereafter:

Whoa.

Wade finished with 15 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Other Takeaways:

-Goran Dragić wasted little time to get going in his first game since Dec. 10.

I mean, just check out these two buckets late in the first quarter for proof of that:

The Dragon ended up with those four points above in a little under 16 minutes of action.

Game Notes:

-Rodney McGruder bruised his right knee and did not play in the second half.

-James Johnson (Slight Left AC Sprain), Justise Winslow (Left Knee Soreness) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.