HEAT Stay Perfect In Overtime, Defeat Sixers Once Again

Well, the HEAT are still perfect in overtime.

Due to a number of strong performances on both ends of the floor, the HEAT defeated the Sixers 117-116 in OT Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena to improve to a league-best 6-0 in overtime and 15-1 at home.

Let’s get right to it.

1. Butler Strong Defensively

Although Jimmy Butler went off in the third quarter with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, his biggest contribution came near the end of regulation where he had two crucial steals.

One of those led to him hitting one of two free throws and the other before that led to this three by Tyler Herro:

What a shot.

Later in overtime, Butler hit one of two free throws to finally put Miami up for good.

When it was all said and done, the 30-year-old vet tallied a team-high 25 points on 7-of-21 shooting from the field and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line, a team-high nine rebounds, a team-high nine assists, one block and a plus-18 rating to go along with his aforementioned two steals.

2. Dragić Does His Thing Late

Once again, Goran Dragić showed that he has ice in his veins, as he led the squad with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined (Herro had nine during that span, too).

Above all else, though, this drive and finish with contact late in OT was the Dragon’s most impressive play of the night:

I mean, just look at his reaction after the play.

In all, Dragić amassed 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, seven assists, two boards, one steal and one block.

3. Bam Shows No Fear

The numbers won’t jump off the page, but Bam Adebayo laid it all on the line against the Sixers.

From stout defense in both man and zone to tough plays inside on the offensive end, Adebayo did whatever it took to come away victorious.

And while this jam over Josh Richardson late in the fourth was cool…

…nothing touches this drive and finish against Joel Embiid late in OT:

Adebayo finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Other Takeaways:

-As mentioned above, Herro scored nine points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined and exuded confidence throughout.

Herro ended up with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, and five rebounds.

-Derrick Jones Jr. was absolutely everywhere on the defensive end in both man and zone looks and made things as tough as possible on Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons, among others.

In particular, this sequence in the second quarter showed what HEAT culture is all about:

Jones Jr. concluded the evening with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, six boards, three assists and a steal.

-Thanks to great off-ball movement, Duncan Robinson literally did not miss and had 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-4 from downtown, and four rebounds.

-Meyers Leonard always shows intensity and passion, but this block on Furkan Korkmaz late in the third quarter was something else:

Leonard ended the night with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, eight boards, one assist, that block above and a game-high plus-19 rating.

Game Note:

-Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head out for a quick road trip to take on the Wizards on Monday at 7PM. From there, Miami will return home and prepare for its matchup with the Raptors on Thursday at 7:30PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.