Philadelphia 76ers at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Take advantage of this exclusive ticket deal for Military Appreciation Night! Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Is there anything to learn from Miami’s down-the-stretch loss to the Wizards?

Couper Moorhead: The team will naturally be dissatisfied with the defense allowing 113.7 points per 100 possessions to a Wizards team that had been struggling. Certainly there were breakdowns they’ll want to address, particularly on some late-game lobs to Jeff Green and some drives allowed in one-on-one coverage. Overall, however, Washington’s shot quality wasn’t anything too impermissible as they hit some particularly tough ones and even John Wall’s open three that pushed the lead to 14 with less than five minutes to play came about when Josh Richardson was on the floor after turning his ankle (he continued to play afterwards).

What was of greater concern was Miami’s turnovers, which we can confidently say given Erik Spoelstra said they were a little concerning following the game, saying some of the team’s 19 turnovers were “a little perplexing”. You can understand a certain degree of growing pains with Goran Dragić missing time and looking a little rusty and Dwyane Wade still out, but at the end of the day the HEAT currently sports the fourth-highest turnover rate in the league. Night-to-night you’ll run into different whistles calling different things, but it’s the errant passes and lost ball possession that can hinder a team that needs to defend and take care of the ball to succeed. Fortunately, this was an issue early last season that was ironed out as the games wore on.

Joe Beguiristain: Simply put, there’s work to be done.

In particular, a lot of the guys talked about needing to figure things out on the defensive end after the game. And while Miami is ranked just outside the top 10 with a 107.2 defensive rating, it has been slipping a bit. Thankfully, the HEAT have the personnel needed to get back to where they want to be on that end of the floor with Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder on the perimeter and Hassan Whiteside patrolling the middle. We also can’t forget about James Johnson whenever he returns.

Among those who have played, Whiteside has certainly held up his end of the bargain on the defensive end and is holding the opposition to 38.8 percent shooting from the field, which is an incredible feat. Of course, the big fella also leads the league with 3.5 blocks per game.

Just call him "Agent Block".

2: How have the 76ers changed since last season?

Couper: Let’s start with the small things first. Marco Belinelli and Ersan İlyasova, who both had big moments against Miami in the playoffs last year, are no longer with the team. In their places are Wilson Chandler, just returned to the lineup and on a minutes restriction, and Mike Muscala, currently out with a broken nose. Those might seem to be minor changes, but the shooting of Belinelli and İlyasova were a major part of the 76ers’ late-season surge last year and the team has struggled a bit to get their offense back in form sitting in the bottom third of the league in efficiency.

But the 76ers also made one of the biggest changes in the league two days ago, trading starters Robert Covington and Dario Šarić (along with a second round pick) to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler. The trade isn’t expected to become official until Monday so Butler likely won’t play, but the 76ers now pair one of the league’s best wings with one of the most unique players in Ben Simmons and one of the most dominant big men in Joel Embiid. The rotation has certainly changed around them – and will probably continue to change – but this is suddenly a vastly different team than the one Miami became so familiar with last year. We’ll have to see what they look like a month from now.

Joe: Where do we even start with this one?

As Coup chronicled above, the 76ers have changed quite a bit since the HEAT last saw them in the playoffs. And with Philadelphia recently trading for Jimmy Butler, a lot of rotation guys who helped push the team past Miami in April are now elsewhere.

Outside of Butler, who now gives the 76ers a go-to guy late in games, Wilson Chandler is perhaps the team’s most important addition. For whatever reason, Chandler flew under the radar the past few seasons in Denver, but he brings versatility to a Philadelphia roster loaded with talent. And now that Robert Covington is in Minnesota, Chandler should make some noise once his minutes limit is up (he’s easing his way back from a hamstring strain).

At the end of the day though, the 76ers still have their young core in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. While Simmons has continued to be a do-it-all maestro for Head Coach Brett Brown (the Aussie is nearly averaging a triple-double), Embiid has never been more dominant (he already has two 40-point games this season). And even though the duo will have to adjust with Butler now in the mix, they’re smart enough to make it work.

3: Assuming Philly is a little shorthanded Monday night, as reported, how might their temporary rotation affect this game?

Couper: We can look to the 76ers’ overtime loss in Memphis Saturday night for a decent preview of their rotation Monday night. Coach Brett Brown had been experimenting with former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in the starting lineup during the opening weeks of the season and J.J. Redick coming off the bench (while starting some second halves). Now, they’re both likely to start. Considering Wilson Chandler didn’t play at Memphis because it was a back-to-back there’s a possibility he might rejoin the starting lineup, but if he doesn’t we’ll likely see plenty of time from rookie Landry Shamet, who led the team with 42 minutes in Memphis (and shot 1-of-11 from three).

You’ll remember T.J. McConnell and Amir Johnson from the rotation in the playoffs, but we’re also likely to see time from rookie Jonah Bolden and second-year player Furkan Korkmaz Monday night. Both talented players, but it’s unclear if they would be playing under normal situations.

However you slice it, the 76ers will be shorthanded in the way that only teams in the middle of a significant trade are shorthanded. Monday still won’t be easy for Miami will all the talent on their opponent’s roster, but you would expect the HEAT’s depth to play as an advantage.

Joe: Although Philadelphia being undermanned could be looked at as an advantage for Miami, sometimes teams in that situation play with a greater sense of urgency and guys try to prove themselves. That rang true for the 76ers on Saturday against the Grizzles, as T.J. McConnell took advantage of more playing time with a season-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and a game-high seven assists. And while Philadelphia ultimately lost in the end, the team fought hard and kept things close in Memphis.

In other words, the HEAT can’t take the 76ers lightly, especially with Simmons and Embiid still on the other side. You may remember that Winslow had some great moments against those guys in last year’s playoffs, so hopefully we’ll see that once again on Monday.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have dropped two straight and are 5-7, while the 76ers enter the contest at 8-6.

Hassan Whiteside leads Miami in rebounds (15.5) and blocks (3.5) per game.

Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia in points (27.7), rebounds (13.1) and blocks (2.3) per contest.

Efficiencies (Rank):