Pelicans 128 - HEAT 140 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 140-128 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Bam Adebayo led the way for the HEAT with 26 points. The game was presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

1. BAM Takes Over The 3Q

While Adebayo was active from the start as usual, nothing could prepare the Pelicans for what was to come in the third quarter.

Nothing.

What. A. Sequence.

Oh yeah, he wasn’t done there either.

Come on, now.

As you can see, Adebayo could not be stopped in the third, as he accumulated 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, three steals, two assists and a block in the period.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Otherwise in the contest, the 21-year-old switched well on defense and also gave Miami second-chance opportunities time and time again.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo recorded game-highs with 12 boards (five offensive), five steals and three blocks to go along with his aforementioned game-high 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting.

2. J. Rich Catches Fire Early

Well, J. Rich had a rather quick start to the contest.

I mean, really quick.

In fact, Richardson scored 16 points in the first quarter and got to his spots with relative ease. And although the 25-year-old did the bulk of his damage from the perimeter in the first period, he also had this assertive drive and finish over Frank Jackson:

As the game progressed, Richardson continued to pick apart New Orleans’ defense with pull-up jumpers and aggressive attacks to the cup.

In all, Richardson tallied 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, four rebounds and three assists.

3. “Airplane Mode” Does His Thing

Simply put, Derrick Jones Jr. looked very energetic from the opening tip and did what he does best.

Fly.

Throughout the night, Jones Jr. dug in on the defensive end against multiple guys and used his length to create havoc in the passing lanes.

For another example of that, just take a look at this heads-up steal and jam in the third quarter:

Jones Jr. ended up with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, four steals, three rebounds, three assists and a game-high plus-23 rating.

Game Notes:

-The HEAT's 140 points were a preseason franchise record.

-Dwyane Wade (Rest), Goran Dragić (Rest), Hassan Whiteside (Rest), Rodney McGruder (Rest), Justise Winslow (Rest), Wayne Ellington (Left Ankle Soreness), James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery) and Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will finish the preseason against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.