Pacers 95 - HEAT 88 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Indiana Pacers 95-88 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. Wade Gets Miami Back In It

Although Wade got to the basket with relative ease and finished plays like this at the rim in the first half….

…his biggest contribution came in the third quarter when he hit some big threes to help get Miami back in the game.

This was one of them:

Talk about a heady play.

In addition to his team-high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, Wade also amassed six boards, four assists, a block and a team-high plus-13 rating.

2. Whiteside Sets The Tone

Simply put, Hassan Whiteside came out of the gate with a lot of energy and never looked back.

And as the game progressed, the 7-footer absorbed a lot of contact inside and remained ready for the catch in the post.

Oh yeah, he did his thing on the offensive glass, too.

We also can’t forget that Whiteside rose to the occasion defensively against both Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis for most of the evening.

When it was all said and done, the big fella had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, a game-high 14 rebounds, one steal and one block.

3. KO Hot In The 2Q

After leading the HEAT in scoring on Friday, Kelly Olynyk kept up his sharp play against the Pacers.

This time around though, KO really made some noise in the second quarter with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including this hook shot with contact thanks to a great feed from Wade:

In all, Olynyk had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head out west for a five-game road trip, which begins Tuesday night in Portland. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until after the All-Star Break when it hosts the Pistons on Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.