Pacers 110 - HEAT 102 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Indiana Pacers 110-102 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with a season-high 20 points.

1. Winslow Gets Hot In The 4Q

While Justise Winslow got off to a nice start and set up his teammates with some great feeds in the first quarter, he really made his presence felt in the fourth.

How so?

Well, he scored seven straight points for Miami late in the period, including this nifty turnaround jumper with contact:

When it was all said and done, Winslow accumulated 11 points and five assists.

2. J. Rich Does All He Can Late

Like Winslow, Josh Richardson went off in the fourth and actually led the HEAT with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting in the period.

And although Richardson hit a few threes thanks to handoffs during the flurry, he also came through with this tough drive down the stretch off that same action:

In all, the 25-year-old amassed 18 points, a team-high six assists and two steals.

3. KO Cooks In The 2Q

Simply put, Olynyk kept the Pacers guessing for most of the night.

But in particular, the 7-footer showed his versatility in the second quarter with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting off a couple treys, some crafty finishes inside and this HUGE jam thanks to a great feed from Richardson:

That was cool.

In addition to his season-high 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Olynyk also had four rebounds and two assists.

Other Takeaways:

-With some key contributors out, Tyler Johnson provided a major spark off the bench in the first half with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and three assists before halftime.

None of those assists were as impressive as this one to Bam Adebayo for an alley-oop late in the second quarter:

TJ ended up with 15 points, five assists and two boards on the night.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury) sat out.

-Dwyane Wade (Personal Reasons), James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Saturday night at 8PM against the Washington Wizards. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.