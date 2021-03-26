The Oladipo Shake Up

Odd as it may sound in regard to a team that surged back from a brutal start to the season to solidify position in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff race, something wasn’t quite clicking for the Miami HEAT.

On paper, their profile was relatively unchanged year-over-year. They were getting the same shots on the same actions with the same players. The attempts just weren’t turning into makes. Efficiency for nearly every individual had fallen off somewhere between five and ten percent, with the cumulative effective of the team’s offense dropping from No. 7 to No. 25 headed into last night’s (excellent offensive game) against Portland. The rankings difference is exacerbated by a league-wide scoring explosion – the HEAT’s 2019-20 offense would have been about average this year – but there are no points awarded for added context.

Worse yet, there weren’t any particularly good answers for how to turn things around beyond, ‘Make more shots.’

“The end result, we’re just missing shots,” Bam Adebayo said. “I feel like we’re getting everything we want, the shots we’re getting just won’t fall. It’s not an indictment or anything, we’re just learning how to play through adversity.”

That’s correct, at least on paper. There was nothing wrong with the process. Eventually you expect water to find its level. The problem was you can’t always wait for the Progression Fairy to bless you in time with the playoffs less than two months away, championship aspirations in hand, and your last major opportunity to change the roster staring you in the face.

So with Thursday’s deadline rapidly approaching, the HEAT’s front office chose the path of action as they traded away Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Chris Silva and Maurice Harkless in two separate trades to bring in two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets and Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings.

For all of Miami’s recent success, their lineups have at times tilted too far one way or the other, slimming the margin for error for a given shift. You could see where a little more shooting here, a little more defense there or some playmaking thrown in could make the entire operation sing. Better yet if all that came in the same package, a two-way player who could compliment the dynamic skillsets of Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Oladipo can bring balance to the force.

“Victor Oladipo will give us an entirely different player than we have on this team.” Pat Riley said.

A first-time All-Star upon joining the Indiana Pacers in 2017-18, on 23-5-4 averages and 47/37/79 shooting splits, Oladipo dealt with injuries the following season before rupturing his quadriceps tendon after 36 games. His return last year was interrupted after 13 games by the coronavirus pandemic, and when he played in Orlando he clearly was not himself. An abbreviated offseason later, he’s traded after nine games and traded again after 20 more. Stability has not been his friend for years. Now he has to find his role with a team playing for the big one.

Good thing, then, that Miami has a ready-made role for him.

Part of what made Oladipo a breakout star was his emergence as a dominant defender, stifling ballhandlers and playing the passing lanes with aplomb as he led the league with 2.4 steals per game. Just as we said when Trevor Ariza was acquired last week, that versatility slots right into a Miami system that constantly demands mobile helpers. Where Ariza has the length to play the four spot, Oladipo can man the helm against the league’s most quick-twitch, creative guards. Between those two, Butler, Adebayo and Andre Iguodala, the HEAT can comfortably switch every position.

What matters most is that Oladipo can do all of that while being a three-level threat ball-in-hand. No, his efficiency isn’t what it was that All-Star year, when he posted 57.7 percent true-shooting on a 30 percent usage rate. It doesn’t have to be that, either. Miami’s is not a heliocentric approach built around high-usage players. It’s a universe, not a galaxy. The ball moves. When it finds a player with an opportunity, everyone is empowered to take it.

“I’m really excited about the fact he brings us a different presence,” Riley said. “He’s not just a shooter. He can really defend. Victor brings us a little bit of a different dimension in how he scores. He can make threes, can make medium range, can make pull-ups, can go the rim. He’s a great free throw shooter.”

While Oladipo has generally been a capable, slightly above-average catch-and-shoot player – currently having a nice year at 39.4 percent, less so on his pull-ups – it’s his ability to get downhill that could prove to be a panacea.

Can he run a pick-and-roll with Adebayo at 25-feet? Sure. But it won’t have to be so deliberate. Flow into a weakside handoff, and Oladipo has the goods.

It will take some time for it all to come together. As much as the fit is sitting there waiting for him, nobody steps right into perfect comfort. Miami has time for some growing pains. Going through the know-your-role process might be helpful for everyone involved, considering how much the reconfiguration around the last deadline move seemed to coalesce for postseason purposes.

“It helped last year, that’s for sure, with the move we made,” Herro said. “It’ll be good to get some new guys in here and change up the feel, the atmosphere a little bit."

Of note in that deal is Olynyk going to Houston. While his shooting was up and down over the years, Olynyk was consistently near the top of the HEAT’s point-differential rankings – he was second, behind Butler, at plus-8.2 per 100 on the court this season – because he could both space the floor at high volume and act as a playmaking hub. Whether he was playing next to Hassan Whiteside, Adebayo, or as the lone big on the floor in a five-out lineup, his impact carried tremendous value beyond his own individual numbers.

So it makes sense that Miami’s other deal of the day involved a player who is as close a “facsimile of Kelly,” as Riley said, as you’re going to find.

“With [Olynyk] not being here,” Spoelstra said. “You know, [Bjelica’s] not the same player, we’re not trying to compare them, but he brings the spacing, the three-point shooting at that size.”

Bjelica is his own player, of course, but the HEAT will likely ask him to do all the same things. Space the floor and pull the trigger when you’re open, run handoffs, pop off picks and punish the occasional switch. There’s skill here beyond a shooter. He can put the ball on the deck and make a play.

Spoelstra still has his work cut out for him. The proverbial Good Problem is to have more talented players than you can use. By the time the postseason rolls around the rotation will be trimmed and talent will be on the bench. The options are a little more dynamic now with a player in Oladipo who can slot in next to anyone. And no matter how the percentages play out, there should be a little less pressure on the make-or-miss aspect of Miami’s attack.

“We don’t always have to depend on making threes,” Riley said, in reference to Oladipo’s slashing skillset.

All this while maintaining flexibility for this coming offseason and its glass clinks – on second thought that might never be a thing again, so let’s swap in no-contact toasting – all around. No matter how well the pieces fall into place tomorrow and all the tomorrows after that, the HEAT needed to put them all back in the box, swap a few out, and give it a good shake.

We’ve got a fuzzy idea of what that puzzle is going to eventually look like, but give it time. Chances are, it’ll all make sense in the end.