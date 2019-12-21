HEAT Dispatch Knicks

Thanks to superb ball movement, the HEAT never trailed in a 129-114 victory over the Knicks Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s see how it all went down.

1. Dragić Sharp In Return

After missing nine games due to a right groin strain, Goran Dragić showed absolutely no rust in his return to action.

Rather, he dished out some remarkable passes to his teammates, with none as impressive as this one between his legs to Bam Adebayo late in the first quarter:

That said, Dragić saved his best for last in a 13-point fourth where he shut the door on the Knicks for good.

Just check out this three with contact down the stretch:

In all, the Slovenian tallied 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, a game-high eight assists (tied with Jimmy Butler), one rebound and one block.

2. Bam Goes Off In The Third

Although Adebayo had a quiet first half offensively, he changed that in a hurry in the third quarter.

In fact, he scored 10 straight points for Miami early in the period, including this turnaround jumper over Mitchell Robinson in transition:

All told, Adebayo led all players with 14 points in the third to help keep New York at bay.

And on the flip side of the ball, the 22-year-old competed hard against Robinson, Julius Randle and Marcus Morris Sr., among others.

Adebayo finished with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

3. Robinson Stays Hot From Deep

Another day, another great shooting performance from Duncan Robinson.

Thanks to his tireless movement off the ball as usual, Robinson drilled a game-high six treys.

Perhaps this one late in the third was his toughest:

When it was all said and done, Robinson had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and three assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Once again, Kendrick Nunn scored from all three levels and had the Knicks looking for answers more often than not.

Above all else, though, this ghost cut early on was his coolest play of the night:

Nunn ended up with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, three assists, two boards and a steal.

-While Derrick Jones Jr. continued to play hard-nosed defense, he lived up to his “Airplane Mode” nickname with four dunks.

Yes, four.

In total, Jones Jr. amassed 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, seven rebounds and a block.

-Meyers Leonard ended the first half with, well, a hammer.

(You probably saw that coming.)

Leonard concluded the evening with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, a game-high 13 rebounds and two assists.

Game Notes:

-The HEAT recorded 34 assists on 43 made field goals.

-Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Dion Waiters (Team Suspension) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Strain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand on Monday at 7:30PM against the Jazz. Tickets for that game can be found here.