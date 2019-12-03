Nunn Wins Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month

If you're looking for the name Kendrick Nunn in last year's draft class, or any for that matter, you won't find it.

Undrafted guard Nunn has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played during October/November 2019. He becomes the fourth HEAT rookie in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Month honors, joining Caron Butler (four times), Michael Beasley (April 2009) and Josh Richardson (March 2016).

Nunn led all Eastern Conference rookies in points (295), scoring average (16.4), field goals made (117) and three-point field goals made (41) while placing second in assists per game (3.2) and third in total assists (58), steals per game (1.28) and plus/minus (+52). His 295 points were the third-most by an undrafted NBA player in their first 18 games dating back to the 1963-64 season.

He posted three consecutive 20-point games from November 12 through November 16, scoring a team-high 20 points vs. Detroit on the 12th, a game-high 23 points at Cleveland on the 14th and then a team-high 22 points vs. New Orleans on the 16th, resulting in all wins and marking as the last HEAT rookie to post at least three-straight 20-point games since Michael Beasley accomplished the feat in a five-game stretch from April 7, 2009 through April 15, 2009. Nunn scored 24 points on Opening Night vs. Memphis on October 23, the second-most points by a rookie on opening night in team history, just one point shy from tying the all-time record set by Willie Burton on November 2, 1990. His 24 points also tied the fourth-most by a player in their HEAT debut in franchise history. Nunn, along with fellow nominee Tyler Herro, became just the fourth set of rookie teammates to start in a season opener for Miami in team history.

Nunn averaged 16.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.28 steals and 29.3 minutes in 18 games (all starts) while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 76.9 percent from the foul line. He led the team in total points and field goals made while posting a team-high seven 20-point games. Additionally, he led the team in scoring five times, in steals and blocks on four occasions each, in assists and minutes three times each and in plus/minus once.