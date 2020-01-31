Herro & Nunn Selected To Play In NBA's Rising Stars

On Thursday night, the All-Stars of today were announced. Friday afternoon, the stars of tomorrow were…

Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have been selected to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game.

They become the first pair of HEAT teammates to be selected since Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem did so in both 2004 and 2005. They mark as the eighth and ninth HEAT players to be selected in the game, joining Norris Cole (2012), Michael Beasley (2009 & 2010), Dwyane Wade (2004 & 2005), Udonis Haslem (2004 & 2005), Caron Butler (2003), Kurt Thomas (1996) and Khalid Reeves (1995).

Rising Stars will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, February 14.

Herro, who was selected by the HEAT in the first round (13th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft, has appeared in 44 games (six starts) this season averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 28.1 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from three-point range and 82.9 percent from the foul line. He became the youngest player (19 years, 276 days) in franchise history to start a game after starting on Opening Night.

Nunn, a two-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month winner, became the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to earn multiple Rookie of the Month awards. He has appeared in 44 games (all starts) this season averaging 16.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 30.6 minutes while shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 83.1 percent from the foul line. His 713 points are the second-most by an undrafted rookie through their first 44 games during the Common Draft Era (since 1966).