No Bad Days: Gabe Vincent And Max Strus Are The HEAT's Next Out Of The Mud Success Stories, But They Weren't Working Alone

It’s early January 2020, and Gabe Vincent’s phone rings. It’s a facetime call. The number on his screen isn’t saved to his contacts. All he sees is a 305 area code. He answers.

On the other end is Eric Glass, at the time the head coach of the Miami HEAT’s G-League team the Sioux Falls Skyforce and now an Assistant Coach for Player Development on Erik Spoelstra’s staff. Vincent had just signed a two-way contract and was about to join the Skyforce.

“I didn’t know who was calling,” Vincent says. “I was aware of him, didn’t know him personally.”

“The funny thing is he was so serious,” Glass says. “It’s not what his personality is. I think he was so excited about the opportunity and wanted to treat it like a big serious deal. Which it is.

“I didn’t see him smile for like the first three days.”

It took some effort on the part of Glass and the rest of the team that South Dakota winter. Eventually the ice broke. A big, California smile came out of hiding. Glass and Vincent got to work. And so began yet another HEAT player development success story that’s as much about the people as the results.

----

Pick a game. Any game.

Open up the Miami HEAT schedule, scroll down to the six-week chunk below December 1, those salad days for injuries and protocols before injuries and protocols encountered what the roster had in store for them, and click on a game.

Doesn’t matter which box score you’re looking at. Chances are, Gabe Vincent or Max Strus were the difference between winning and losing that night. Scoring. Shooting. Playmaking. Defense. The plays in the margins and between the lines that leave head coaches gushing with praise.

December 3 – Vincent and Strus combined for nine points in the fourth quarter as Miami holds off the Pacers. Vincent plays all twelve minutes.

December 8 – As the Milwaukee Bucks mount a furious comeback effort, Strus casually drops 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three in the fourth quarter.

December 15 – Vincent pours in a career-high 26 points on the Philadelphia 76ers, including the go-ahead three with less than a minute remaining.

December 17 – Strus shocks the Magic with a career-high 32 points and eight threes, and he’s joined by another career-high 27 from Vincent.

In a victory over Indiana on December 21, they both start combine for 31 in a blowout. Two days later they combine for 41 against Detroit. Eventually they both endure stints in health and safety protocols, but the buffet of goodness is back as soon as they put on a uniform again. Strus drops 25 on Portland in early January, and 14 over the Phoenix Suns the next night. Minutes fluctuate as the team finds health and availability. They’re ready. Vincent doesn’t play at all against Philadelphia last week, then steps in as a starter for Kyle Lowry against Toronto, adding 15 points and perhaps the play of the game stopping a late fast break with a take foul.

“Gabe was just incredible,” Jimmy Butler said after beating the Raptors. “He can step in for anybody when they are out. You just know he is going to play hard and do what you ask him to do.”

In the 17 games Vincent played during Adebayo’s absence, he averaged 11 points on 38 percent shooting from three with a 58.5 true-shooting percentage all while running offense and providing stout on-ball and help-side defense that was partially responsible for Miami’s Defensive Rating sitting at 104.6 while he was on the floor (which would rank at the top of the league for a season). Miami was plus-40 in his minutes, and the 184 points he scored in those 16 games approached the 242 he posted in all of 2019-20.

"Someone might say they saw us do it one time and we’ve been doing it for a year and a half, and I finally get an opportunity to do it in a game and it goes well," Vincent said. "Those are the moments where all that work I put in in the background, you’re just like, ‘Ok, it paid off.’"

Strus, meanwhile, was a kaiju in his own right. The 263 points he scored actually did top his 2020-21 total (236). Miami was plus-48 in his minutes over 18 games as he shot 41.4 percent on 6.4 threes per game. Had he topped eight attempts a night, his stretch would’ve been identical to the past two historic seasons of Duncan Robinson, which themselves rivaled Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for volume efficiency.

It was sink-or-swim time for the fringe rotation players, and they swam the English Channel. Now they’re the latest triumphs of a vaunted player development program, quicker to credit those working with them behind the curtains than they are to even consider patting themselves on the back.

----

“I think he’s already there.”

Those are the first words out of Anthony Carter when presented with the concept of Joe Harris, the starting guard for the Brooklyn Nets (when healthy) and one of the best shooters in the league, as an aspirational comparison for Strus. Carter, who has been Strus’ primary development coach since the beginning of this season, agrees with the comp, just not the aspirational part.

“I just think Joe is getting more minutes than him.”

It’s easy to watch Strus for a game or two, call him a shooter and be done with it. Stick the label on with Elmer’s. To do so would be to undersell the package. Not only is Strus an on-the-move shooter, he’s a dynamic cutting threat, a solid rebounder for 6-foot-5 and there’s more off-the-dribble juice than meets the eye. Coupled with a sturdy build that separates him from some featherweight specialists, Strus has good reason for studying Harris – and Thompson, for good measure – on film.

“We’re just more basketball players than shooters,” Strus said of Harris, with whom he shares an agency. “We’re guys that have developed into really good shooters. He’s on a whole ‘nother level that I’m still trying to get to. If you look at his career and the way he rose to where he is now, he struggled early on in Cleveland, got waived, then got an opportunity with Brooklyn and took advantage of it. Now his three-point percentage has gone up every year. That’s the same trajectory that I want to keep building toward.”

Signed as an undrafted rookie by the Boston Celtics in 2019, Strus was waived at the tail end of preseason as rosters were cut down. Three days later he signed with the Chicago Bulls, and two months after that, his career barely begun, he tore his ACL. If you’re wondering how he was available for the HEAT to pick up on a 10-day in between the Orlando bubble and the December start of the 2020-21 season, that’s why. He played 39 games that first season, playing time as sporadic as his shooting talent was clear. By the Las Vegas Summer League, he was so far ahead of most of the talent on hand the only question was how many rotation minutes would be available to him on a veteran team, not whether he was deserving of them.

All along the way, he was in the program. After working with shooting coach Rob Fodor his first season, Strus quickly bonded with Carter despite the two having very different dispositions.

“AC has never had a bad day in his life,” Strus said. For real. I’ve never seen him mad or not smiling. But I know he has problems with me because I’m the opposite. I’m an emotional guy and I can get pissed off. He’s honestly been really good for me in that area, because if I’m not playing well or things aren’t going the way I want them to he’s a positive light. He keeps it real light with me and always reminds me to have fun, that I’ve been doing this for years and to keep my head up. That I’m here for a reason. Every day is fun with him.”

“It’s true,” Carter says. “I leave everything that I got going on outside. Soon as I step in these doors, it’s my job to make these guys have fun. I crack jokes with everybody, I give everybody energy. I’m positive. Especially when I go on the court. If I have a bad attitude, it’s going to make the workout bad or the atmosphere bad. Guys know I come in with a joyful attitude every day. I’ve never had a bad day.

“[Max is] the type that gets in his own head sometimes. He’ll get down on himself, cussing himself out. Then I say something kind of seriously, but fun at the same time, and make him smile and then that’s when his whole attitude will change. Everybody will have bad days, except for me. They know, if we’re working out together, we’re going to laugh, have fun, and then everything shows on the court.”

When Strus scored his career-high against Orlando last month, it was Carter he was shouting out after the game, crediting his coach for always being available, no matter the time, no matter the day, for a workout. A point Strus later clarified, adding that he tries to be considerate of Carter’s time. Carter corroborated the addition, with a smile.

“I’m five minutes to the arena,” Carter says. “That’s why I moved closer to the arena, so guys like him when they want to come, I just come. He don’t text me at crazy hours and he always gives me a heads up the night before or in the morning,”

Carter tries to keep the workouts flexible. If Strus is in the rotation, they’ll keep it light. Maybe just 15 minutes. Sometimes Carter asks Strus what he wants to do and lets him run the workout. If Strus is out of the rotation, it’s all out. Full-court drills. Constant movement. Sweat. At all times, Carter is watching, making sure the fine-tuned shooting mechanics don’t have a grain of sand grinding in the gears.

“When he might be struggling with something it could be just a follow through or not turning his body all the way around,” Carter says. “As a coach you always have to see those things to try and correct a player. I’ve been working out with him all year, so I know what he’s doing wrong. If he’s going into his shot too slow, if he’s not turning his body all the way around, if he’s holding the ball at the top, things like that make the relationship work.”

If you want to embark on a grand quest, walk into the FTX Arena and seek out a member of the coaching staff or front office who will talk themselves up. There’s pride in the work, most certainly, but it’s always someone else who deserves the praise.

“I don’t take credit for nothing,” Carter says. “Only thing I do is I come in and rebound. I tell them, ‘Y’all put in the work. I just rebound and pass and tell y’all what to do. Y’all put in the work and keep me young.’ I don’t look for credit. I like to stay behind the scenes.”

While Strus seemed a natural fit for Spoelstra’s system, a body in constant motion who could slot right into the same green-light actions of Wayne Ellington and Robinson before him, the same wasn’t true of Vincent. If we can broadly say that Strus needed to get healthy and refine his game, Vincent was in need of, if not a reckoning, at least a re-imagining.

----

“He was a total gunner,” Glass says. “He was like Jordan Clarkson at the G-League.”

You only need to watch about five minutes of film to see where Glass is coming from. In 18 minutes a game his first season with the Stockton Kings, Vincent had a usage rate of 23 percent. He also had a true-shooting percentage of 47.6. Those are two numbers that don’t blend together. Not in the good way, like oil and vinegar. In the licorice pizza way. But by his second season, that usage was up to 26.1 and the true shooting exploded to 63.4. If a player was doing that in the NBA, he’d be an All-Star.

After facing Stockton a couple times early in the 2019-20 G-League season, Glass liked what he saw in a ‘Man, this guy can play’ kind of way. Glass put in a good word or two with Adam Simon, then the Skyforce General Manager and now the Vice President of Basketball Operations in Miami, and the two went to get their guy. But Glass and Vincent had barely gotten to know each other, 11 games into Vincent’s tenure, before the season was shut down by the global pandemic.

If there was a benefit to time standing still for a few months, it was that Spoelstra and his staff were able to come up with a plan for Vincent. The core of a HEAT player was there, the give-a-**** attitude and the willingness to hunt winning plays, but his style wasn’t quite what they needed, not at the big-league level.

“Gabe had qualities of being a winning basketball player in him,” Glass said. “That’s one of the things that really stood out to us. But you kind of have to strip those guys down a little bit of what they were accustomed to. Like, ‘OK, this is what it’s going to take to get one, minutes on our team, and then this is going to be what it takes to get to where the team can trust you.

“He developed all that as a two-way. Even in the bubble. He wasn’t even playing; he was just building trust and equity there.”

It didn’t translate to playing time right away – Vincent played 40 minutes during the bubble seeding games, and just 15 seconds during the NBA Finals run – but Spoelstra noticed. You’d need to jump over to your second hand to count the number of times that Spoelstra has mentioned Vincent’s work during that time period these past couple months. The shortened offseason that followed didn’t help matters, nor did a knee surgery that left Vincent wearing a bulky knee brace he only shed this past November – he’s shooting 41 from three post-brace, on six attempts per game, which like Strus compares to the league's best volume shooters – but he and Glass never stopped working.

The priority? Adjusting his mechanics. If you didn’t know what you were looking for, footage of Vincent shooting with Stockton wouldn’t look all that different than it does today. But if you were told that there were two motions in the shot, the raise and then the fire, you’d see it.

“It wasn’t a drastic change,” Vincent says. “I think that was part of the difficulty for me. I’ve shot that shot, I couldn’t even tell you, you can put up 30,000 shots in a summer. Put that in perspective, when you’re playing ball from 12-years old. A lot of it was just the connection and placement of the ball as it was raising to shoot. Before I almost had two motions, where I would raise it, get it here and then shoot it. Now it’s become a more fluid motion to where it’s closer to my body. Which has allowed me to make it quicker and more repeatable. Honestly that took some reps and repetition to get it to where it’s at now where it’s more muscle memory and I don’t think about it as much.”

“The reason we started adjusting part of his shot is he would have wild swings of inconsistency, where he’d be 7-for-9 from three and the next game he’d be 1-for-8. We needed to smooth some things out in order to have stability and some consistency,” Glass said. “That was a struggle for him, and to his credit he just put his head down. He had some good days and a lot of bad days, he could have quit and said, ‘Screw it, let me go back to my old ways’, and he didn’t.”

Bad days are relative in HEAT-land. You can get better – one percent better, in Spoelstra parlance – on a bad day if you’re working on the right thing. You can get worse on a good day if the wrong habits happen to be generating good results. In that sense, Vincent’s bad days were still good days. Without them, he wouldn’t be where he is. At times a rotation player. At times not. But always trusted.

“Any time you get an opportunity in this league you want to take advantage of it, especially as a younger player,” Vincent said. “Especially on a good team, it might not be some people’s night every night. For me, unfortunately that falls to me sometimes. Sometimes it’s not my night and I might not play for two weeks and then I end up starting. Whenever opportunity comes, I just want to take advantage and find ways to help my team win.”

What impresses about Vincent is his ability to find a different way depending on the context of the night. Starting as a gunslinger, Vincent built himself up into a 3-and-D guard – one of the team’s best on-ball defenders, regularly guarding up in size, fronting bigs and making smart plays with his hands – eventually, modeling himself after Kyle Lowry even before Lowry joined the HEAT, as a true, facilitating, game-managing point guard.

“I don’t think he’s gotten enough credit for how he’s shifted his game,” Glass says. “Now everyone is giving him notoriety for offense, but that’s almost the easy thing for him. Just being a reliable point guard and defender and floor general. Now he’s making plays for everybody. It’s been a big-time transformation.”

But when the injuries hit and more is needed from a shot-creation standpoint, when the team needs 36 field-goals attempted over two games or pull-up jumpers against the length of Toronto, those old habits are still there, ready with a reworked shot that Vincent can get to in a variety of ways. Before the Philadelphia game where Vincent set his career-high on the game-winner, Glass had half-jokingly, half-seriously planted the seed pregame for Vincent to tap back into his aggressive nature.

"That was just a cool moment. I know deep down he had thought about it, but he’s been in such a facilitation mode," Glass says. "It’s fun to watch him go full circle because now he’s getting back to some of his scoring and shooting."

----

Skill work and film study are at the heart of any player development program. If you can’t shoot, or you can’t defend, or you don’t know the system, you can’t play. It’s about more than that for Spoelstra, and by proxy his staff. They care about your play. They also care about you.

“You can take players through drills,” Spoelstra said. “And everybody is really talented in this league as coaches. To be able to develop players.

“The magic is in the human side of it. Developing the relationships. Breathing life into the young guys, particularly when the days are tough. We have a really unique staff. [Chris Quinn] and Malik [Allen] and AC have been right there where these guys have been. They’ve been in our locker room. They’ve been undrafted. They’ve been overlooked. They’ve been through the player development programs and earned the trust of the staff and players. They’re incredible resources for our young guys. Sometimes it’s a cup of coffee. Sometimes it’s just an encouraging text or getting together face-to-face with someone the next day when they’ve had a tough stretch. You just can’t put a value on that. That’s why you see that bond between our players and our coaching staff.”

Glass doesn’t have the benefit of being a former player, but he makes connections in his own way. The youngest of the assistant coaches, Glass and his wife, Ana, the Director of Premium Service with the HEAT, regularly open their doors, cooking for players tired of opening up the Uber Eats app on their phone. In certain neighborhoods in Miami, it’s not uncommon to see Glass and Ana taking a player out for a dinner.

“It probably did start with Rodney McGruder, Okaro White,” Glass says. “It would start with holidays. A lot of the guys I have are young guys, they don’t have families. So I say, ‘Hey come over for dinner have a home cooked meal. And then as I was coaching summer league, the guys that were going to be on my summer league team I would have them over. The [Kendrick Nunn’s], the Tyler [Herro’s], Duncan. Just try to get them together.

“There’s no real rhyme or reason to it other than trying to make them feel at home away from home.”

“We’ve grown pretty close and I’ve gotten to know his family pretty well,” Vincent said. “I had no idea what to expect at all. I was always open to it. I like the family type environment. Any chance to go into someone’s home, with them welcoming you in, I’m going to take that opportunity up. You never quite know how well you’ll vibe with someone and connect, but we hit it off.”

If there’s one reality of the player development program in Miami that stings of melancholy, it’s that you can’t keep everyone. Such are the realities of roster construction and cap mechanics. Great for the players if they earn enough interest for a big contract, that contract just can’t always come from the same source. That’s just the basketball side of it all. McGruder. James Johnson. Josh Richardson. They’re all playing elsewhere. Glass doesn’t delete any contacts.

“All those guys that have come through here that we spend so much time with. They don’t just ever vanish,” Glass says.

They all start as strangers, as new faces in the gym or unknown numbers on a touch screen. They never end that way.