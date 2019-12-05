IMPORTANT: Game Time Changes To 7PM (Including Lakers)

Our December game schedule has experienced a few notable tweaks.



-Tuesday’s December 10th home game vs the Hawks, Star Wars Night, will now be televised live on Fox Sports Sun. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm with the HEAT Live pregame show featuring Jason Jackson, Eric Reid, John Crotty, Will Manso & Kristen Hewitt.



-Our December 13th home game vs the Los Angeles Lakers will now tip off at 7pm, an hour earlier than originally scheduled. Mark your calendars for this early start and plan accordingly so you don’t miss a single second of action vs the top team in the Western Conference. Those not in attendance can watch the game via ESPN’s national broadcast.



-Our December 18th game at Philadelphia will now tip off at 7pm, 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled. Coverage for this Eastern Conference battle will begin at 6:30pm on Fox Sports Sun with the HEAT Live pregame show.