Nets 88 - HEAT 117 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Brooklyn Nets 117-88 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 25 points.

1. KO Keeps Up Strong Play

Simply put, Olynyk continued to cause headaches for the opposition due to his versatility.

After going off in the second quarter for 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting thanks to a couple threes and this great drive to the basket where he fooled the Nets with a bevy of fakes…

…he carried over his sharp play into the third and cut to the hoop for some nifty finishes at the rim.

In addition to his team-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep, Olynyk also had six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

2. DJJ Nearly Records A Career High

As usual, Derrick Jones Jr. moved off the ball very well and either finished plays inside or knocked down catch-and-shoot treys.

For an example of the former, just check out this thunderous jam early in the second quarter:

That’s “Airplane Mode” at his finest.

Naturally, Jones Jr. also wreaked havoc on the defensive end with his length and came through with this crazy block on Spencer Dinwiddie in transition late in the third:

When it was all said and done, the 22-year-old tallied 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and four rebounds to go along with that block above.

3. Winslow Sets The Tone

Early on, Justise Winslow got into the paint at will and attacked Brooklyn’s defense head-on. As a result, he hit six of his first seven shots and dished out some nice assists throughout the contest.

And of course, he also did his thing on the defensive end in both man and zone looks. This block on Dinwiddie late in the second quarter is proof of that:

Winslow ended up with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, six assists, four rebounds and that aforementioned block.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo had another solid outing as a starter, as he balled out on both ends of the floor. In addition to protecting the rim and defending well on the perimeter, Adebayo also showed great vision on the offensive end and tied a career high with six assists on the night.

Among all his dimes, perhaps this one between Rodions Kurucs and Ed Davis late in the third quarter was the most impressive:

Adebayo finished with nine points, a team-high 16 boards and two blocks to go along with his six assists.

Game Notes:

-Hassan Whiteside (Left Hip Strain) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Goran Dragić (Left Calf Strain) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM.