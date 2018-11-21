Nets 104 - HEAT 92 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Brooklyn Nets 104-92 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 21 points and 23 rebounds.

1. Whiteside Strong In The Fourth

Although Whiteside had some good moments through the first three quarters, he really went off in the fourth.

How so?

Well, he led Miami with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting in the final period, including this strong and-one finish against Ed Davis thanks to a great move inside:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his game-high 21 points and 23 rebounds, Whiteside also had two blocks.

2. The Rodney Runner

Rodney McGruder just keeps on keeping on.

Throughout the contest, the 27-year-old initiated offense and continued to keep the opposition guessing off the dribble.

In particular, McGruder had success in the third quarter with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting and two assists.

Naturally, one of his more impressive plays of the night came during that flurry.

In all, McGruder had 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting, five boards and four assists.

3. Winslow Sharp Early

Although Justise Winslow didn’t start this time around, he still made his presence felt against Brooklyn.

In addition to knocking down a couple treys, a runner and a put-back dunk, he also had this nice hockey assist early in the second quarter that led to a three for Wayne Ellington:

Winslow finished with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, two rebounds, an assist and a team-high plus-11 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-In his return to action, Dwyane Wade provided a spark off the bench and facilitated well for his teammates.

Of course, he also came through with this familiar sight late in the third quarter:

In a little under 14 minutes of action, Wade had five points, two boards and two assists to go along with that block above.

Game Note:

-Tyler Johnson (Right Hamstring Strain), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury) and Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-After a day of practice, the HEAT will hit the road for a two-game trip against the Bulls on Friday and Raptors on Sunday. Miami’s next home tilt will be on Tuesday, Nov. 27 against the Hawks. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.