NBA PLAYER AND INVESTOR JAE CROWDER DONATES $15,000 TO HELP ALLEVIATE ISLIDES BUSINESS CHALLENGES AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

March 27, 2020 - With so much talk about NBA players giving back to unemployed staff at arenas across the country, Miami Heat player Jae Crowder is making sure the immense challenges small businesses are currently facing are not forgotten. One of Crowder’s recent investments is Boston-based custom slide sandal company ISlide. Despite having significant growth in its first seven years of business, ISlide has not escaped the business challenges that this unprecedented pandemic has created.

ISlide is not alone in feeling the overall impact of decreased sales, reduced hours and layoffs, which for any growing company is likely its biggest competition to date. On top of Crowder’s initial corporate investment, this $15,000 will go directly to the ISlide workers who are affected during this time.

“For me it’s about giving back to those that need it,” said Crowder. “I was a big fan of ISlide long before I was an investor, and to see the potential negative business impact from this outbreak compelled me to help in any way I could. Like many of my peers, it was a no-brainer for me.”

“This is uncharted territory for us. We, like many other small businesses, have never experienced

anything like this in our lifetime,” said Justin Kittredge, Founder and CEO. “We’ve always believed in the power of creativity, that it can be therapeutic and help people get through difficult times. Our number one goal is to continue to serve our customers, partners, teams and the entire ISlide community, all while ensuring the safety of our office working conditions and factory employees. Fortunately, we have some amazing investors, like Jae (Crowder), on our team that are willing to step up and help during this incredibly challenging time.”

Founded in 2013, by footwear industry veteran, Justin Kittredge, ISlide has been the global leader in slide footwear innovation by offering 100% custom design capabilities, as well as world renowned licenses.

ISlide fuses fashion with athletics by partnering with the NBA, MLB, NFLPA, NHL, WNBA, Overwatch League, Def Jam Records, and others to create officially licensed custom designs.