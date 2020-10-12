NBA Finals Food Distribution

To celebrate their journey to the NBA Finals, the Miami HEAT, the NBA and State Farm, alongside Feeding South Florida and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), hosted a food distribution to continue bringing assistance to those adversely affected by the COVID pandemic. Up to 600 families received a 35 lb. box, which included milk, protein, produce and an assortment of non-perishable goods. HEAT partner Florida Blue contributed fanny packs containing a mini wet wipe canister and hand sanitizer, and HEAT partner PepsiCo contributed 600 cases of Aquafina.

October 5th was also the last day to register to vote in the State of Florida to be eligible to vote in this November’s election. With that said, the HEAT, with the support of the NBA and State Farm, have donated $45,000 to the FRRC’s “Fines and Fees” program to help returning citizens in Florida restore their voting rights.