2020-21 NBA Season To Start On Dec. 22
Basketball is back!
The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 NBA season will begin Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The NBA continues to negotiate with the National Basketball Players Association on other aspects of the 2020-21 season. Confirmed key dates for the upcoming season are as follows:
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 – NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Friday, Nov. 20 – Free agent negotiations begin at 6 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 22 – Players can sign contracts with teams beginning at 12:01 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Opening Night of 2020-21 season
NEXT UP: