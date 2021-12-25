NBA All-Star Voting Is Here!

NBA All-Star Voting 2021 has begun and will conclude on Saturday night, Jan. 22 at midnight ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App, NBA.com and Twitter.

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com/vote, as well as vote for up to 10 unique players per day on Twitter. All current NBA players will be available for selection. Five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Dec. 25, Jan. 7, Jan. 13, Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 through the NBA App, NBA.com and Twitter voting platforms. The first 2-for-1 Day on Christmas Day will be from 11 a.m. ET until midnight ET. The next four “2-for-1 Days” will be designated from 12:01 a.m. ET – midnight ET.

Fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 6, Thursday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 20. TNT will reveal this season’s NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 27 during TNT NBA Tip-Off. TNT will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Feb. 3 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

How to Vote:

NBA.com voting page at NBA.com/vote: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on NBA.com/vote from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.



NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day, and select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.



Twitter: Twitter users with public accounts can tweet, retweet or reply with a hashtag of an NBA player’s first and last name (#FirstNameLastName) or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Each tweet may include only one player’s name or handle. Fans may vote for 10 unique players per day.