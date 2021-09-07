Miami HEAT Radio Voice Mike Inglis To Retire

Your Miami HEAT announced today that veteran broadcaster, Mike Inglis, has decided to retire after serving as the team’s English Radio play-by-play voice for more than two decades. In 23 seasons with the HEAT, Inglis called nearly 2,200 contests, including 216 playoff games. He was on the microphone for all 35 of the team’s NBA Finals games during their six appearances in the sport’s pinnacle series with his voice serving as the soundtrack of the team’s unforgettable NBA Championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

"Words could never describe how grateful I am to have had the privilege of broadcasting for the best sports organization in the Miami HEAT,” said Inglis in a statement to the team. “The past 23 years have been filled with friendships and experiences that, in my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined. Thank you to the Arison Family, the Riley Family, the incredible broadcast team, front office staff and countless others that I've had the good fortune of meeting and working with throughout my career. It has been one heck of a ride ‘HEAT NATION.’ You will be missed, but all wonderful things must come to an end. My family and I look forward to witnessing the great things this organization will continue to do. Be well and stay safe. Cheers.”

Hired prior to the start of the 1998 season, Inglis is one of just two people to ever hold the role as the team’s English play-by-play radio voice. His tenure will forever be associated with the most successful eras in HEAT basketball, and his legendary call commemorating the team’s initial title in 2006, “for the first time in franchise history, there will be a parade down Biscayne Boulevard!” remains one of the signature treasures in the archives of HEAT broadcasting. His 23 years as a broadcaster trail only those amassed by Eric Reid and José Pañeda, who begin their 34th and 33rd seasons, respectively.

"The call 'and the HEAT will have another parade down beautiful Biscayne Boulevard' will serve as the soundtrack of some very special moments for the HEAT franchise as we leapt into the air to celebrate our Championships," said Pat Riley, President of the Miami HEAT. "Mike has always been a very colorful but straightforward broadcaster and it’s been a pleasure to work with him during his 23 seasons calling many magical moments for this franchise. When you spend nearly 30 years calling games in the NBA, you've definitely had a long and glorious career. I wish Mike nothing but the best as he moves onto becoming a scratch golfer and ardent HEAT fan."

In a remarkable testament to his durability and longevity, Inglis missed just five games over his HEAT career. The HEAT were the final stop during a distinguished media career that spanned nearly 50 years, one which included radio and TV work in the NFL, CFL, NBA and various hockey leagues.

“Mike’s memorable calls of some of the most iconic moments in franchise history have left an indelible imprint in the hearts and minds of the NBA community,” said Vice President and Executive Director of Broadcasting, Ted Ballard. “He has spent more than two decades building an authentic relationship with HEAT Nation and he will forever be a part of our rich broadcast history. We wish him and Maryellen the very best as they enter this next chapter together.”

Inglis will return for a yet-to-be-determined broadcast during the upcoming season in order to bid farewell to HEAT fans. The team will announce plans to fill the vacant broadcast position at a later date.