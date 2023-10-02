Miami HEAT and Carnival Cruise Lines Announce Jersey Patch Deal

Today, your Miami HEAT announced Carnival Cruise Line as its jersey patch sponsor for the 2023-2024 season. The agreement brings together two of the leading brands that have helped make Miami a global powerhouse in sports, entertainment and hospitality. The sponsorship became available for a one-year term after the cancellation of a previous partnership.

“Carnival’s commitment to the Miami community, its commitment to fun, and its values of respect and diversity are a perfect fit with our organization,” said John Vidalin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the Miami HEAT. “We couldn’t be happier to represent Carnival this season and we’re looking forward to negotiating a long-term agreement with another partner in the future.”

The Carnival Cruise Line patch will appear on all HEAT jerseys including the Association, Icon, Statement and City Edition Uniforms. Jerseys featuring the patch will be sold exclusively at Miami HEAT team stores as well as MiamiHEATStore.com.

“Carnival employees both in Miami and across our 25 ships love the HEAT, so this is a fun and exciting opportunity to be associated with a great, like-minded organization that is proud to call Miami home, just like we are,” said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we wrap up a record-breaking year and get ready for another big year in 2024, we’re proud to have the HEAT players wear the Carnival funnel on their jerseys to promote our cruise line and the fun vacations we deliver to our guests.”

About The HEAT Group

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association’s Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. Kaseya Center, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 100 events per year. Kaseya Center has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the eighth consecutive year—and the 11th time during the past 12 years—according to 2022 year-end rankings of the world’s top arenas conducted by both Pollstar and Billboard. The Arena is also #1 for Latin entertainment. The Arena ranks #8 in the world for Billboard and 9th worldwide for Pollstar. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami.