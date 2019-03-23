Miami HEAT at Washington Wizards Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Washington Wizards Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Did you have any major takeaways from the loss in Milwaukee?

Couper Moorhead: Well, with how well the Bucks are defending this season, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo being such a monster in the paint, when they also hit over half of their threes on a high volume then, well, there’s not much you can do. That’s just a talented, well-coached group firing on all cylinders, and Milwaukee has as much blowout potential as any team in the league because of it. The only thing worth mentioning, at least as it relates to these teams possibly meeting in the playoffs, is that Antetokounmpo again looked very comfortable attacking what was once a scheme that gave him a ton of trouble. The HEAT had the answers against him for a few seasons, but it appears as though the possible MVP has changed the questions.

Joe Beguiristain: Simply put, the Bucks are a powerhouse.

Thanks to another dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo and a great all-around outing from Khris Middleton, Milwaukee took control in the second quarter and never looked back.

And while the HEAT couldn’t get much going on either end for most of the night, it was good to see Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo mix things up offensively. In particular, both bigs knocked down a couple jumpers and also did their usual damage around the rim.

We’ll see if they can keep it up.

2: With Bradley Beal seemingly having taken a huge leap in his game this season, will Miami need to change their approach with him?

Couper: Over the last few years Beal has essentially become first an efficient, high-volume scorer, then a first-time All-Star, and now he’s effectively put himself into the conversation for an All-NBA team. He’s been that good. Now, this question is a little skewed due to John Wall being out for the season – of course Miami would defend him differently with less talent around him – but now that Beal is effectively the primary playmaker, with his assists going up for the fourth season in a row, and not just a scorer, the HEAT will likely treat him as such. That means throwing in traps and that bent zone used against the likes of Kemba Walker and James Harden to try and get the ball out of Beal’s hands, with inefficient passes rather than attacking ones, while otherwise making him force the issue a little to get his own shots up. Even without Wall the Wizards do have complementary players capable of attacking advantage situations, but as Miami has made clear this season they often feel ok with letting that play out.

Joe: With John Wall out, Bradley Beal has thrived as the Wizards’ do-it-all guy, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

That’s impressive.

As for how Miami will approach Beal, I agree with Coup that the team will likely try to trap the 25-year-old along the perimeter and aim to get the ball out of his hands. The last thing you want is for him to be operating in space for clean looks (he’s shooting 46.2 percent on pull-up twos over the past 11 games) or easy feeds to his teammates (he’s averaging 7.0 assists per game over that same span).

It won’t be easy by any means, but the HEAT understand the task at hand.

3: How is the playoff situation looking for the HEAT?

Couper: Despite the loss in Milwaukee the HEAT are still in a good position thanks to wins in Oklahoma City and San Antonio, which leaves them still with a half-game lead over the Orlando Magic despite Orlando’s four-game winning streak. A loss Saturday night could possibly drop Miami down to the No. 9 spot with Orlando currently owning the tiebreaker, but this is all setting up for a hugely significant evening Tuesday night – when Chris Bosh is getting his jersey retired – when the Magic visit Miami. The good news is that because Miami beat Charlotte twice in the past couple weeks, the Hornets are currently on the outside looking in as they sit two games back of Orlando. There’s still a tough journey ahead, but reducing the immediate field, for now at least, by one team sure helps the HEAT’s odds. We aren’t going to get any firm answers anytime soon.

Joe: With Miami losing and Orlando winning on Friday, the Magic are now just a half game back of the HEAT for the eighth seed in the East. And since Orlando owns a better division and conference record than Miami at the moment, Saturday’s game against Washington is rather important for the HEAT.

But as Coup mentioned above, nothing is set in stone just yet. Seeds six through nine are essentially still up for grabs, and the order of those teams could change a few times in the coming weeks.

Buckle up.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won two of the three prior matchups with the Wizards this season, including a 115-109 victory in their most recent meeting on Jan. 4.

Miami has won three of four and is 35-37, while Washington has dropped four of five and enters the contest at 30-43.

Dwyane Wade is averaging 16.0 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting during the HEAT’s current road trip.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring at 26.0 points per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 107.0 (23)

HEAT Defense: 107.3 (9)

Wizards Offense: 110.2 (13)

Wizards Defense: 112.6 (27)

