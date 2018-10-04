Miami HEAT at Washington Wizards Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Washington Wizards Friday night at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket. The game is presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

1: While they haven’t had a full complement of players with which to really sort the rotation out, what have you thought about the lineups the team has used so far?

Couper Moorhead: As far as on-court questions go, who will play and when has been one on most everyone’s mind. But the chances of finding those answers, particularly with a number of regulars not having played so far, were minimal as this is typically the time of year when Erik Spoelstra is going to experiment with a variety of options. In the first preseason game it was Derrick Jones. Jr starting at power forward and defending LaMarcus Aldridge, and in the second it was Kelly Olynyk at the same spot, all while Justise Winslow defending on the wing after spending much of last season defending fours. So, it’s very early in the process and we’ll likely see plenty more combinations as other players – Josh Richardson practiced fully on Thursday – get healthy. And then we need to see them for more than 10 minutes to get a better grasp of how they’ll work together.

Joe Beguiristain: As usual during the preseason, Erik Spoelstra has been tinkering with different lineups over the past two games.

And while the starting lineup may change once everyone gets healthy, I really liked how Kelly Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside played off each other on Tuesday against the Hornets. As a whole, Whiteside was able to take advantage of mismatches inside off the pick-and-roll, while Olynyk did his thing from the perimeter. Of course, Whiteside also found a cutting Olynyk with a great pass out of a double team for an easy bucket.

“They compliment each other’s games because Kelly, he’s a spacer, he can shoot, [and Whiteside], he can go inside and be a dominant force inside the paint,” Goran Dragić said. “So it’s kind of a day and night [contrast], but they can play alongside [each other].”

In addition to the KO/Whiteside pairing, I’ve also liked what Rodney McGruder has been able to do in the starting lineup. After suffering a setback last season with a left tibia stress fracture, McGruder has been steadfast in his pursuit to improve and get back in the rotation. If the 27-year-old continues to keep the defense guessing with aggressive takes to the rack and his usual spot-up threes, then he’ll certainly give himself a chance to do just that.

2: What have you liked so far about the play of Hassan Whiteside?

Couper: Most have likely focused on him making a corner three or some nice post-moves, while others have loved his energy on both ends of the floor. All of that has been really great to see, but the two things that have stood out to me the most are that he’s made some nice passes out of the post, reading where the help defense was coming from, and his defensive energy has been accompanied by an attention to detail. Of course nobody is perfect in the preseason, but Whiteside did well both containing the paint and stepping up in pick-and-rolls against the likes of Kemba Walker on Tuesday, a dance that might be as tough on rim-protecting big men as any situation in the half-court.

Joe: It sounds simple, but I’ve liked Whiteside’s energy and activity on both ends of the floor. Not only is he setting hard screens to free up both himself and his teammates, but he’s also fighting for loose balls, making good decisions with the ball in his hands and dominating inside despite absorbing a lot of contact.

While that’s great, the 7-footer’s impact on the defensive end has been even better. In addition to protecting the rim as usual, he’s also read plays well and challenged shots out on the perimeter in the pick-and-roll. As such, he leads the HEAT with 21 contested shots in the preseason.

Not too shabby.

3: What Washington strength will test Miami the most Friday night as they continue to prepare for the regular season?

Couper: Speed. Though the outing against Charlotte was slightly slower, it was still a faster-paced game than most during last regular season. Getting the ball up the floor and initiating early offense is still clearly a point of emphasis for Miami, but changing to that style of play is not something you can merely flip a switch on. It will take some time for each player on the team to both adjust to it and execute it in an efficient manner, and they’ll have to play against teams like the Wizards, and speed demons like John Wall who thrive in an up-tempo game, to really see how their pace of play translates to different opponents. To paraphrase the philosopher Bane, you might think speed is your ally, but players like Wall were born in it, molded by it.

Joe: Above all else, the sheer amount of offensive weapons the Wizards have on the wing should test Miami the most. As Coup mentioned above, Wall is the head of the snake with his ability to get out in space and obtain easy buckets, but Bradley Beal, Austin Rivers and Otto Porter Jr. can also create nightmares for the opposition.

In particular, Beal has become a very dangerous three-level scorer. Of course, he can hit the three like he’s always had (and Head Coach Scott Brooks wants him to take even more), but he can also finish at the rim with ease (65.8 percent on 348 attempts from the restricted area last season) and knock down the mid-range jumper at a respectable clip (44.8 percent on 415 such shots a year ago).

As you can see, Friday night should be a good test for guys like McGruder, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Dwyane Wade as they try to limit Washington’s skilled perimeter players.

INJURY UPDATE

• Wayne Ellington (Left Ankle Soreness) – Doubtful

• Bam Adebayo (Right AC Joint Sprain) – Out

• James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery) – Out

• Derrick Jones Jr. (Bruised Right Shoulder) – Out

• Marcus Lee (Right Knee Injury) – Out

• Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) – Out