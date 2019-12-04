Butler Takes Over Late, Leads HEAT Past Raptors

Mission accomplished.

Thanks to some fantastic performances across the board, the HEAT handed the Raptors their first loss at home and downed the defending champs 121-110 in overtime Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Let’s get right into how it all went down, starting with a superb finish for Jimmy Buckets.

1. Butler Takes Over Late

After missing what would have been the game-winner at the end of regulation, Jimmy Butler took over in OT and left no doubt that the HEAT would walk away victorious.

All told, he scored the first eight points of the overtime period due to a couple jumpers and a heads-up steal and slam.

Otherwise, Butler picked apart Toronto’s defense for most of the night and either set up his teammates or drew fouls.

As a result, the 30-year-old vet notched his fifth-career triple-double and first since April 6, 2017.

That’s how you beat a quality team on the road.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a team-high 22 points (tied with Duncan Robinson) on 7-of-16 shooting, a game-high 13 rebounds, a game-high 12 assists, that aforementioned steal above and a game-high plus-12 rating.

2. Winslow Strong In The Fourth

Although Justise Winslow had a quick start to the contest with tough drives and hard-nosed defense as usual, he really impacted the game in the fourth quarter.

In fact, he scored nine-straight points for Miami near the beginning of the fourth and came through with this impressive attack and finish later on in the period:

On the flip side of the ball, Winslow guarded multiple guys and helped lock down Kyle Lowry late.

In all, the former Duke Blue Devil tallied 17 points on 8-of-17 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists, one block and a plus-eight rating.

3. Robinson Goes Off In The Third

Sooo…Robinson couldn’t be stopped in the third quarter.

How so?

Well, he scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the period thanks to a mix of treys and wise takes to the basket.

Oh yeah, he also recovered defensively and came away with this block on Fred VanVleet:

That’s player development for ya.

As a whole, though, Robinson just never stopped moving, as he worked hard to get open and maneuvered well behind off-ball screens.

The former Michigan Wolverine finished with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep, two rebounds, one assist, that block above and a plus-11 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-With one of the best players in the league on the other side in Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo answered the challenge and did his thing on both ends of the floor.

In addition to blocking Siakam on the perimeter early on…

(Also note the strong defense by Winslow on VanVleet.)

…he also hit this smooth jumper courtesy of Butler:

Adebayo ended up with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, seven boards, one assist, that block above and a plus-10 rating.

-Kelly Olynyk was absolutely instrumental down the stretch for the HEAT, as he knocked down threes and played stout defense inside. As such, he recorded 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, a game-high two blocks, one assist and one steal.

-In his second game back since suffering a left hip strain, Derrick Jones Jr. laid it all on the line on the defensive end.

Just check out this clutch block on Siakam late in the fourth for proof of that:

Jones Jr. concluded the evening with five points, three boards, one assist, one steal and that aforementioned block.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Groin Strain), Daryl Macon (G League Two-Way Contract) and KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it on Wednesday at 7:30PM against the Celtics in Boston. From there, Miami will return home and prepare for its matchup with the Wizards on Friday at 8PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.