HEAT Fall Just Short To Spurs

Although the HEAT had a quick start to the game and were neck and neck with the Spurs late, they ultimately fell to San Antonio 107-102 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Center.

Let’s take a look at some bright spots.

1. Bam Does It All

Another day, another complete performance from Bam Adebayo.

In addition to finishing a bunch of plays inside, Adebayo also continued to dish out nifty passes and free up his teammates with great screens.

Perhaps no feed was as impressive as this one to Jimmy Butler late in the second quarter:

There aren’t many bigs who can make that play.

On the flip side of the ball, Adebayo played solid defense on Trey Lyles, LaMarcus Aldridge and on DeMar DeRozan in help/switch situations.

When it was all said and done, the former Kentucky Wildcat amassed a team-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, a game-high 16 rebounds, a team-high six assists (tied with Butler) and a team-high two steals (tied with Butler and Kendrick Nunn).

2. Nunn At It Again

Simply put, Nunn kicked off the game with a bucket and never looked back.

From there, he continued to keep San Antonio guessing with his arsenal of moves.

In particular, Nunn was a menace off the dribble in the pick-and-roll, as he hit mid-range jumpers, cashed in runners and made passes like these to Adebayo:

That’s how it’s done.

In all, Nunn had 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, four assists, three boards and a team-high two steals.

3. Dragić Gets Hot In The Fourth

Goran Dragić played well through three quarters, but he really got going in the fourth with a team-high eight points on 4-of-7 shooting.

In that final period, the Dragon took what the defense gave him and hit a number of pull-up mid-range jumpers like this one off a pump fake to get DeRozan out of the picture:

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough in the end.

Dragić finished with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, five rebounds and two assists.

Other Takeaways:

-As usual, Butler showed excellent court vision, attacked the basket and did his thing defensively in both man and zone looks.

In total, the 30-year-old vet amassed 16 points, a team-high six assists, five boards and a team-high two steals.

-Sooo…Derrick Jones Jr. did this early in the fourth:

Sheesh.

Jones Jr. ended up with six points, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Gabe Vincent (G League - Two-Way) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head home and get right back to it on MLK day at 5PM against the Kings. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.