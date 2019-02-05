Miami HEAT at Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at Moda Center. Tip-off is set for 10:30 PM, and television coverage is on TNT. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What did you take away from Miami’s loss to the Indiana Pacers to close out their homestand?

Couper Moorhead: Despite Victor Oladipo being out for the season, this game played out like just about every HEAT-Pacers matchup of the past few years – as a slowdown, grind-it-out slugfest. Both teams struggled at times to put together consistent offense, particularly when they both scored just 11 points in the final period, but it was Indiana’s defense that carried their offense across the finish line as they had 15 steals (on 24 Miami turnovers) which became 24 points. It’s been a theme in a number of losses this season, just the same as this team has a fairly set formula for winning, but the negative feedback loop of those pick-six turnovers reared its ugly head over and over against the Pacers. You make a bad pass leading to a turnover which means you have one empty possession, then the other team gets a head-start on scoring in transition, which then means you’re starting your next offensive possession in the half-court, where set defenses make life difficult. Turnovers aren’t just about the one possession you lose, it’s about the domino effect they can often cause, and the runs they help your opponent to.

Joe Beguiristain: While it was good to see the HEAT storm back late in the third quarter and turn an 18-point deficit to just seven in less than three minutes, things slowed to a crawl in the fourth. As Coup mentioned above, both Miami and Indiana scored just 11 points apiece in the final period on a combined 21.9 percent shooting from the field. And on a night where scoring came at a premium, the HEAT’s considerable amount of turnovers proved to be the difference.

But on the bright side for Miami, Kelly Olynyk continued to provide a punch off the bench with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting and seven boards. If he can keep up his production and stretch the floor for the HEAT, things should improve on the offensive end.

2: Will any truths from the previous matchup with Portland carry over to Tuesday night?

Couper: Miami’s nine-point win back in October is one of those games we’ve talked about recently which feel like they were played years ago due to the players and lineups involved. Justise Winslow was coming off the bench, Goran Dragić was healthy and Kelly Olynyk was starting with Rodney McGruder. Miami led by as much as 15 in that game – Olynyk, Dragić and Wade combined to hit 11-of-21 from three – and was generally playing with around a 10-point lead until a Damian Lillard-spurred run made it a game in the final minutes until another flurry of Miami threes finished the day. Lillard scoring 42 wasn’t particularly surprising given his past success against Miami running such dynamic pick-and-rolls, but the rest of Portland’s supporting cast ultimately didn’t offer enough beyond a couple of big threes from Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard. A year ago it was Jusuf Nurkić making a ton of plays that gave the Blazers separation, but he was just 2-of-7 with three turnovers and no assists in this one.

The lineups, again, are so different for Miami that nothing that happened in that game may be important, but we’ll likely see a better performance from Portland’s depth given that they’ve had about five days off before this game. We’ll also be seeing their first game since acquiring scoring threat Rodney Hood from Cleveland.

Joe: We shouldn’t read too much into that last matchup since it was so long ago, but Miami showed its depth with six guys scoring in double-figures. And while Goran Dragić was one of them, so were Olynyk and Dwyane Wade, two of the HEAT's strongest players of late.

However, it’s important to note that Miami shot 15-of-39 from deep (38.5 percent) against Portland. The Trail Blazers are currently ranked 25th in opponent three-point field goal percentage (36.5 percent), but they’ve been much better of late. In fact, Portland is allowing the opposition to shoot just 33.2 percent from deep over its past seven games. Now, they’ve faced some poor shooting teams during that stretch, but they’ve still held them under their averages more often than not.

Other than that, though, not much has changed for the Trail Blazers. Mo Harkless starts over Jake Layman now at small forward, and the team acquired Rodney Hood for Wade Baldwin IV, Nik Stauskas and two future second-round draft picks. But this team is still all about Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkić.

3: With Miami embarking on a long stretch of road games, what is most important for them to get back on track?

Couper: Righting the defense and shoring up the turnovers are of top priority, but Miami also needs to get back to shooting the ball well having shot just 33.7 percent from deep in January, and 27.4 percent in their nine losses. This team has too many capable shooters to stay below league average for too long a period of time, but for three years now Miami’s best offensive trait has been creating spot-up opportunities off dribble penetration, and from the 30-11 stretch to now the best scoring months have always featured strong three-point shooting. It’s not the most exciting thing in the world to analyze because it comes down to just making open shots, but the HEAT really do need to shoot better – on largely the same shots – with such a tough schedule coming up even after the road trip. Low turnovers, high threes and good defense is how you solidify your playoff spot.

Joe: While shooting better and limiting turnovers are obviously important like Coup mentioned above, I think the HEAT have to get things right on the defensive end first and foremost. Over the past three games, Miami has given up 109.7 points per 100 possessions, which is well above its season average.

And of course, it’s much easier to score when playing off misses and turnovers. Not only because the defense isn’t set, but also because you’re invigorated and operating at full speed.

Look, there's no getting around that this will be a tough road trip, but Erik Spoelstra and his team are always ready for the challenge.

Game Notes:

The HEAT defeated the Trail Blazers 120-111 in their last meeting on Oct. 27.

Miami is 24-27, while Portland enters the contest at 32-20.

Dwyane Wade has scored 677 career points against the Trail Blazers, which are the most he’s racked up against a Western Conference opponent.

Damian Lillard leads Portland in points (26.4), assists (6.3) and steals (1.1) per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) are out.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 106.0 (22)

HEAT Defense: 106.5 (7)

Trail Blazers Offense: 112.0 (8)

Trail Blazers Defense: 109.0 (16)

For live in-game updates of Tuesday night’s contest, follow @MiamiHEAT, @CoupNBA and @JoeBeguiristain on Twitter.