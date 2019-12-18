HEAT Aim To Bounce Back In Philly

Although the HEAT have been great at bouncing back this season (they’ve yet to lose two games in a row), things will be very tough in Philly on Wednesday at 7PM.

Why’s that?

Well, the Sixers are a perfect 14-0 at Wells Fargo Center and have won nine of their last 11 contests overall.

And as been the case all year, Philadelphia has done it behind strong defense. In addition to ranking in the top 10 in defensive rating (103.5), they’re also among the league’s elite in steals (8.6) and blocks (6.0) per 100 possessions.

So, it seems like a daunting task ahead for the HEAT, but you know they never back down from a challenge. Not only are they trying to avenge a tough loss in Memphis on Monday, but also their loss to the Sixers earlier this season.

If Miami can get back to its defensive principles, it could find some success against Philly’s middle-of-the-pack offense. While the Sixers are pretty effective in the paint, they lack shooting and take very few threes. With that in mind, perhaps the HEAT will go to the zone like in Memphis.

Even though Miami ultimately lost to the Grizzlies, it got back in the game in the second half thanks to timely shooting by Kendrick Nunn and Jimmy Butler and active hands by Derrick Jones Jr. at the top of the zone. In fact, Jones Jr. racked up an unreal nine deflections and four steals before the night was done.

Over the past six games, “Airplane Mode” is leading the HEAT with 2.2 steals, to go along with 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks on 50 percent shooting.

We’ll see if he can keep it up in his home state of Pennsylvania.

INJURY/STATUS UPDATE: Jones Jr. (Migraine) did not participate in Wednesday morning's shootaround and is questionable. Daryl Macon (G League - Two Way) is available. Goran Dragić (Right Groin Strain), James Johnson (Personal Reasons), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Dion Waiters (Team Suspension) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Strain) remain out for Miami.

Jonah Bolden (G League - On Assignment), Shake Milton (G League - On Assignment), Marial Shayok (G League - Two-Way) and Zhaire Smith (G League - On Assignment) are all out for Philadelphia.