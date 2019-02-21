Miami HEAT at Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: With 26 games to go, how is the season shaping up for Miami as far as the playoff race?

Couper Moorhead: The HEAT are currently tied for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, and officially sitting No. 9 due to tiebreakers. Depending on what metrics you use, they have somewhere around the fifth or tenth toughest schedule remaining in the league, and it’s a strangely imbalanced one as well. After Thursday night in Philadelphia, the HEAT play 10 of their next 12 games at home. Then, after March 17, they only have four home games left the rest of the season. Typically that means you want to use the next three weeks to make up some ground given all the time spent on the road later, but Miami has been a significantly better team on the road (15-14) than at home (11-16) so it’s a little tough to figure out what is or isn’t a disadvantage. What we do know is that seemingly every time a tough stretch of schedule comes up this team usually rises to the challenge, at least forcing a ton of close games that swing on a few possessions. It’s a bit of an uphill climb but with how little separation there is between Charlotte at No. 7 and Washington at No. 10 – Orlando has thrust itself back into the race with a five-game winning streak, putting them a half-game back of Miami – there’s also nothing but opportunity ahead.

Joe Beguiristain: Although Miami is currently on the outside looking in due to tiebreakers, the team is right in the thick of things in the playoff race. In fact, the HEAT are among five teams jockeying for position at the bottom of the standings, as seeds seven through 11 are separated by just 3.5 games.

But as Coup mentioned above, the upcoming schedule looks daunting. Including Thursday, 18 of Miami’s final 26 games are against teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today. That said, the HEAT have blocked out the noise and played quite well against tough squads time and time again this season.

It should be a fun race to the finish.

2: How did Philadelphia’s team change before the trade deadline?

Couper: The 76ers made one of the most surprising moves of deadline week, trading Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet (all rotation players) along with two first-round picks and two second-round picks in exchange for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović and Mike Scott. Harris was having an All-Star caliber season with the Clippers and he rounds out a starting lineup full of All-Star talent. Harris also happens to be a perfect fit given that he’s an excellent shooter, a big defender and can put the ball on the floor whenever necessary to create his own shot or run a pick-and-roll. Adding solid center depth and another swiss-army knife type player in Scott only helps with Philadelphia’s depth.

They weren’t done there, either. The 76ers then acquired former HEAT player James Ennis from the Rockets to solidify their wing rotation, then moved on from former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in trading him to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jonathan Simmons and a first-round pick – another wing add. Counting the Jimmy Butler trade earlier in the season, the 76ers have completely remade their rotation around Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and mainstay JJ Redick. It may take some time for it all to come together, but they’re loaded with talent.

Joe: Well, the 76ers look a whole lot different than they did the last time Miami faced them on Nov. 12. As Coup chronicled above, Philadelphia made major moves to acquire Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović and Mike Scott from the Clippers, Jonathon Simmons from the Magic and James Ennis from the Rockets in separate deals. Among the new additions, Harris has made the biggest impact as expected.

In his four games as a member of the 76ers, Harris is averaging 17.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 51.9 percent shooting from the field. What’s more, the team is outscoring the opposition by 5.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

So, what’s the reason for Harris’ seamless transition?

Perhaps it’s his chemistry with Ben Simmons, who has assisted Harris nine times over the past four games. The only person with more dimes from the Aussie during that stretch is JJ Redick with 11. Conversely, Harris has passed the ball to Simmons 68 times, which is second behind Joel Embiid’s 87 feeds to the point guard.

Now, it’s a small sample size, but the numbers are still impressive nonetheless.

3: How does Joel Embiid’s absence (knee soreness) Thursday night affect this matchup?

Couper: Before the Harris trade, Embiid’s absence usually meant playing a stretch center in Mike Muscala and Amir Johnson. Now, the 76ers can slot in Marjanović and still play huge defensively, with either Johnson backing up or they can go small with a variety of wings and forwards. In the context of this matchup, Marjanović, who has one of the best per-minute scoring rates in league history, might make the biggest difference. At 7-foot-3, Marjanović makes life difficult for anyone around the rim, though Hassan Whiteside has had solid minutes against him in the past, and he’s also more skilled than you might expect as he’s capable of whipping smart passes to open players if he draws help in the post. He isn’t the most fleet of foot, however, and despite Marjanović’s length a quick-hitting pick-and-roll can still beat him to the rim or create a window for a lob before he recovers deep into the paint. The HEAT are still going to have to hit some threes Thursday night, just like any other game against good talent, and Marjanović is a more than capable backup to an elite player like Embiid, but it does change the matchup in ways that can help Miami if their offense is clicking like it did on the recent road trip.

Joe: Embiid’s absence will definitely make things tougher for Philadelphia, as the team has gone just 1-3 without him this season. That said, the 76ers can now turn to Marjanović, who has played well since coming over from the Clippers. In addition to averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists on 72.2 percent shooting in 13.1 minutes per game in his four outings, he’s also holding the opposition to just 42.9 percent shooting (15-of-35) from the field.

From a team-wide perspective, Simmons, Harris, Jimmy Butler and T.J. McConnell will have to create more with such a dynamic playmaker in Embiid out. As Dwyane Wade said after practice on Wednesday, “They’re loaded up for moments like this.”

Game Notes:

The 76ers defeated the HEAT 124-114 in their last meeting on Nov. 12.

Miami is 26-30, while Philadelphia is 37-21 on the year.

Josh Richardson is averaging a team-high 19.1 points per game on 53.3 percent shooting from the field, including 42.5 percent from three in the month of February.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers in assists at 7.9 per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises) and Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery) are questionable, while Emanuel Terry and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) are out.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 106.0 (24)

HEAT Defense: 106.6 (6)

76ers Offense: 111.8 (10)

76ers Defense: 108.4 (11)

