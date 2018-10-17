Miami HEAT at Orlando Magic Game Preview

The Miami HEAT open the season Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Are there any questions you’re looking forward to having answered about this HEAT team?

Couper Moorhead: The obvious one is about who is going to play and when. But we’ve been talking about that all season and frankly, there might not even be a point in figuring out what Miami’s rotation is going to be because this iteration of the team, due to a variety of injuries, has almost never had a rotation. Dion Waiters and James Johnson are out Wednesday night while Wayne Ellington and Justise Winslow are doubtful. So, other players will step up, Erik Spoelstra will try out some lineup combinations, and the season will go on.

The far more interesting question is whether the HEAT repeat what partially defined last season – a league-leading 53 games which came down to the final five minutes. Miami won 54.7 percent of those games so there isn’t exactly any performance regression theoretically due either way – though they did shoot a league-best 39.2 percent from three in those minutes – but any time you’re in that many games which come down to a few possessions you’re more at risk to suffer, or benefit, at the hands of Lady Luck. It’s a little easier to control your fate, in other words, if you can keep your number of clutch games from inflating too much. That being said, those games made for some tense and thrilling stretches of the season, so nobody is complaining.

Joe Beguiristain: While there are a lot of returning players on the team, I’m interested in seeing how Derrick Jones Jr. and Rodney McGruder factor into the rotation. Last season, Jones Jr. went back and forth between Sioux Falls and Miami and made his presence felt in a handful of games, while McGruder played sparingly towards the end of the year after returning from injury.

With both guys now back and much improved on both ends of the floor, Erik Spoelstra has some tough decisions to make in terms of who gets playing time. And that’ll get even more difficult once Dion Waiters and James Johnson return. Speaking of JJ, the forward actually practiced fully on Monday and Tuesday, so he's getting closer. But in terms of Wednesday night, it seems as though both Jones Jr. and McGruder will see plenty of action with Wayne Ellington and Justise Winslow doubtful.

Get ready for Airplane Mode, Orlando.

2: Why have the Magic been such a thorn in Miami’s side over the years?

Couper: That exact question was posed to both Erik Spoelstra and Goran Dragić at Tuesday’s practice in Miami, and both responded with some version of, ‘Who knows?’ And who can blame them, given how many different iterations of this Magic team there have been over the years. But the one constant presence over the years has been that of Nikola Vučević. Averaging 15 points over his career, Vučević has scored 18 a game over 21 contests with Miami – his third-highest average against any team in the league. That includes games when Vučević was more of a classic post-up and pick-and-pop center, with rebounds abound, but now that he’s stretched his game out beyond the three-point line he’s even more dangerous. When a team gives you problems over many years, the player at the center of those problems is likely the one who has been there every step of the way.

Joe: It’s really hard to pinpoint, isn’t it?

Since Coup went into Nikola Vučević’s history against the HEAT, I’ll bring up two other players who have been with the Magic for a bit in Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon. While Miami has done a good job against Gordon over his four-year career, the 23-year-old had a breakout year last season and posted career-highs in nearly every statistical category. As such, it’ll be fun to see Jones Jr. try and use his long frame to disrupt Gordon’s rhythm.

Fournier, meanwhile, has averaged 17.0 points on 46.4 percent shooting in 16 career games against the HEAT. That said, Josh Richardson did a great job against the Frenchman on Oct. 8 and helped hold him to just 2-of-12 shooting on the night. Of course it’s important not to get too caught up in preseason stats, but J. Rich did his thing regardless.

3: How do you expect Steve Clifford to change this Orlando team?

Couper: It’s all about the defense. Orlando was No 20 in the league defensively last year, allowing 109.3 points per 100 possessions, and you can bet, given Clifford’s modus operandi, that improving on that number is one of the team’s preeminent goals. With Jonathan Issac healthy, and starting, and Mo Bamba now in the fold, Clifford will certainly have the personnel to do so. And if Terrence Ross is also healthy along with D.J. Augustin now in the starting point guard role, Orlando should have enough shooting to improve upon their No. 25 offensive ranking as well.

It’s worth going back a few years here to note that in 2012-13, the then Charlotte Bobcats won 21 games a year after winning just seven. In 2014-15, Clifford led the team to 43 games and a playoff berth, eventually winning 48 games two years after that and never won below 33 – a total Orlando has topped just once since Stan Van Gundy’s departure in 2012. The Magic have the talent to improve in a hurry, and Clifford has a history of getting the most juice out of the orange.

Joe: In addition to shoring up the defense like Coup mentioned above, I also expect Steve Clifford to make sure his team takes a bunch of threes. With solid shooters in Fournier, Terrence Ross and D.J. Augustin to go along with guys working hard on that part of their game in Gordon, Vučević and Mo Bamba, Clifford has a decent amount of pieces to work with. In turn, Miami will have to be sharp with its defensive rotations in order to come away with the win.

Above all else though, you know that Clifford will have his team ready to go on both ends of the floor. And because of that, both he and Spoelstra have mutual respect for one another and have had some fun coaching battles over the years.

It's time for another.

