Miami HEAT at New York Knicks Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the New York Knicks Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM

1: What did you take away from the comeback victory against Dallas?

Couper Moorhead: That Slovenians are awesome. It was obviously an important game for Miami and there was the natural Wade vs. Nowitzki subplot for the final time, but with about 2,000 Slovenians in attendance to watch Goran Dragić and Luka Dončić this game had one of the most unique atmospheres you’ll ever see at an NBA game. More so than anything that happened on the court, that’s what I’ll remember the most.

The HEAT did need to win the game to keep pace in the playoff hunt, though, and while they fell behind due to some poor three-point shooting their defense got the job done in the final period with Dallas unable to continue producing offense as Miami kept trapping Dončić every time another defender was near him (such as on a pick-and-roll). It wasn’t always pretty, but the defense gave Miami a chance and they found just enough offense in the final five minutes to get the job done.

Joe Beguiristain: As Erik Spoelstra mentioned after the game, the HEAT showed a lot of character in the second half to turn things around.

And it took a team effort to do so, as Dion Waiters helped Miami get back in it with 15 points in the third and Goran Dragić came through in the clutch en route to his second career triple-double.

Of course, James Johnson also made his presence felt in the fourth and trapped Luka Dončić very well with either Bam Adebayo or Hassan Whiteside. As a result, the 20-year-old Slovenian scored just nine points on 2-of-8 shooting after halftime and committed four turnovers during that span.

While we’re on the topic of defense, we should probably mention that Dwyane Wade led the HEAT with 12 contested shots and four deflections on the night.

Whatever it takes.

2: How are the Knicks playing down the stretch?

Couper: Well, they have three wins since the All-Star break – one of those fortunately coming against Orlando – and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference, so it’s just one of those seasons that’s headed for the finish line in New York. There just aren’t too many games that they’ve been competitive in lately, which makes this one of those games that is much more about how Miami shows up and executes their own gameplan than anything specifically to do with the matchup. These are the sorts of games you absolutely must win in order to give yourself the best shot of making the postseason. There’s nothing more to it than that.

Joe: Simply put, the Knicks have struggled mightily since the All-Star Break, posting the worst net rating in the league during that span at minus-11.2.

And while injuries to Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier certainly haven’t helped matters, Emmanuel Mudiay has stepped up in their absence. Over the past eight games, the former lottery pick is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists per contest on 46.1 percent shooting from the field.

But as Coup mentioned above, this game is all about Miami coming in and taking care of business against a team that’s been out of the playoff race for quite some time.

3: What is the playoff picture looking like?

Couper: After beating Dallas Miami vaulted Orlando again to reclaim the No. 8 seed in the East and are now tied with Brooklyn at No. 7 in the loss column. All five teams from Detroit through Charlotte are within three games of one another in the loss column, in fact, which means there’s opportunity for everyone in these final two weeks. Keep in mind, however, that outside of Brooklyn which will be determined on the final game of the season, Miami does not hold the tiebreaker against any of the teams around them so it would behoove them to stay a leg up in the loss column for as long as possible. You would hate to see the final standings come down to some complicated four-way tie on the final night. Otherwise, until anyone creates major separation in either direction there’s nothing more to say other than every game is a game Miami needs.

Joe: Well, it’s still crammed.

At the current moment, seeds six through ten are separated by just three games, with the HEAT right in the thick of things at No. 8.

And now with just seven games left, Miami has to keep up its winning ways to get a spot in the postseason.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won the prior two games against the Knicks this season, including a 106-97 victory in their most recent meeting on Jan. 27.

Miami has won five of seven and is 37-38, while New York has dropped 13 of 14 and enters the contest at 14-61.

This will be Dwyane Wade’s last game at MSG. For his career, Wade has averaged 23.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 43 contests against the Knicks.

Emmanuel Mudiay leads New York in points (14.6) and assists (3.8) per game.

Josh Richardson (Left Heel Bruise), Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Bruise) and Rodney McGruder (Left Knee Soreness) did not travel with the team and are all out.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 107.0 (25)

HEAT Defense: 107.2 (8)

Knicks Offense: 104.3 (30)

Knicks Defense: 113.2 (28)

