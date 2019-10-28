Despite Valiant Effort, HEAT Fall Short To T-Wolves

Although the HEAT fought hard until the very end on the second night of a back-to-back, they couldn’t quite overcome their 23 turnovers in a 116-109 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday evening.

Let’s check out some bright spots despite the disappointing result.

1. Nunn Sharp Early

Simply put, Kendrick Nunn had it all going on in Minnesota.

How so?

Well, the 24-year-old knocked down a bevy of catch-and-shoot treys in the first half and capped off a 10-point second quarter with this jam in transition:

(Also note that great pass by Justise Winslow.)

That wasn’t all, though, as Nunn continued his scoring spree after halftime and started to get to the basket a bit more.

Just check out this great spin and score over Robert Covington early in the third:

Gotta love it.

When it was all said and done, Nunn had a team and career-high 25 points (18 in the first half) on 9-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep, four rebounds, two assists and a team-high two steals (tied with Bam Adebayo).

2. Winslow Does All He Can Late

Although Winslow came through with some fantastic passes throughout the contest, his biggest contribution came as a scorer in the fourth quarter.

In fact, the 23-year-old led Miami with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth, including this extremely difficult finish over Noah Vonleh:

In all, Winslow tallied 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, eight rebounds, a team-high six assists, two blocks and a steal.

3. Robinson Has Career Night

We all know Duncan Robinson is a great shooter, but the 25-year-old took what the defense gave him and made the Timberwolves pay more often than not thanks to timely cuts and drives to the cup.

Here’s a perfect example of that:

Smart.

Of course, Robinson also hit a few threes before the night was done.

The former Michigan Wolverine finished with a career-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from downtown, a career-high two blocks, two rebounds and an assist.

Other Takeaways:

-After doing it all against the Bucks on Saturday, Adebayo showed more of the same 24 hours later.

Not only did Adebayo finish plays at the rim, but he also played stout defense on Karl-Anthony Towns, especially in the third.

The 22-year-old Adebayo ended up with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, a team-high nine boards, five assists, a game-high three blocks and a team-high two steals.

-Goran Dragić did plenty of damage on the break in the third quarter and also had this crafty duck-in move in the fourth:

In total, the Dragon amassed 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, five rebounds and four assists.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Left Groin Strain), Jimmy Butler (Personal Reasons – Birth of Child), James Johnson (Conditioning) and Dion Waiters were inactive. The latter three did not travel.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home to face the Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.