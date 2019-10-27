HEAT Face T-Wolves On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

Less than 24 hours after defeating the Bucks in a wild overtime game, the HEAT are right back at it Sunday night against the Timberwolves.

Such is life in the NBA.

Miami, which is now 2-0, managed to come away victorious in Milwaukee even without Jimmy Butler, Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Udonis Haslem. Keep in mind that Derrick Jones Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn all had to exit early. The latter two fouled out, while Jones Jr. suffered a strained left groin in the fourth.

Despite all those obstacles, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragić had no qualms with closing out the game for the HEAT. But there’s no time to exhale, as Miami is tasked with yet another tough road matchup in Minnesota.

Like the HEAT, the Timberwolves have also had a quick start to the season. And while Andrew Wiggins, Robert Covington and Shabazz Napier have played a role in Minnesota’s 2-0 start, it really all begins and ends with Karl-Anthony Towns.

To no one’s surprise, Towns leads the Timberwolves with 36.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting, 14.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per contest. What’s more, according to Timberwolves PR, the former Kentucky Wildcat became the first player in NBA history to record 37 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks with four three-pointers made in a single game on Friday against the Hornets.

That’s nuts.

It’ll be fun to see how Adebayo and Miami’s slew of bigs try and combat the do-it-all superstar.