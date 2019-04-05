Miami HEAT at Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What prevented the HEAT from getting over the hump against Boston?

Couper Moorhead: While they struggled in stretches to gets shots to fall, the HEAT didn’t play poorly at all even as they trailed by a handful of points for most of the evening. This was just a case of Boston having talented players and those talented players making plays. Kyrie Irving did his thing, Jayson Tatum make some big shots in the final minutes and Gordon Hayward looked as good as he has all season hitting spot-up threes and attacking off the dribble. But the true difference maker was Al Horford. Miami’s zone in both Boston games performed, statistically, significantly better than their man defense, but it was Horford who kept Boston’s offense afloat against that zone, comfortably working out of the middle of the floor and making quick decisions when he got the ball. His 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting may not be eye-popping numbers, but they were points the Celtics weren’t otherwise getting from those spots on the court.

Joe Beguiristain: At the end of the day, the HEAT just couldn’t generate enough consistent offense to make a real run at the Celtics. Boston is ranked among the league’s elite in defensive efficiency (as is Miami for that matter), and the HEAT had trouble with Josh Richardson exiting in the third, Justise Winslow easing his way back and Derrick Jones Jr. missing the game with a right knee bone bruise.

That said, Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo played very well, combining for 30 points on 14-of-20 shooting, 27 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

If that duo can continue their strong play and Winslow can get back in the flow of things, all should be fine.

2: What did we learn about this matchup last these teams met?

Couper: The previous loss to Minnesota was nothing more than a lesson in the many talents of Karl-Anthony Towns, who had one of the most balanced and dominant games of his career as he scored 34 points on 24 shots to go with 18 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and three steals. It didn’t really seem to matter how many different looks, schemes or defenders the HEAT threw at him, Towns read every situation and made one perfect play after another, carrying a Wolves team that wasn’t scoring particularly well right across the finish line with a cushion.

Of course, the Wolves have a somewhat thinner rotation these days having been eliminated from the postseason and declared a number of players out for the season, though the only one who played against Miami was Robert Covington. Taj Gibson, however, hasn’t played in about two weeks but is still listed as doubtful, and his presence could make a significant impact either way given that Gibson is both a strong defender and capable in the paint in a way that can do some damage against a zone. Dario Šarić has been starting in Gibson’s place.

We should also note that Josh Richardson did not travel with the team due to a left hip strain and Derrick Jones Jr. is listed as questionable with a knee bruise.

Joe: As Coup mentioned above, Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster performance in a nine-point Minnesota victory over Miami back on Dec. 30.

But ultimately, there’s nothing we can really use from that last matchup since both teams look pretty different now. In that previous meeting, Goran Dragić and Dion Waiters were out with injuries, Whiteside and Richardson started and Tyler Johnson logged a shade under 27 minutes off the bench.

And while the Timberwolves have endured their fair share of changes as well, they’re still led by Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Towns has maintained his season averages more often than not recently, while Wiggins has been on a tear over his last eight with 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game on 45.5 percent shooting.

That’s impressive.

3: What does the playoff picture look like?

Couper: It’s not as dire as it may have felt after Miami dropped back-to-back games to Boston. There are all sorts of various scenarios, including three and four-team tiebreakers, we could dig through but at the end of the day the HEAT, currently at No. 9, still control their own destiny because of the game at Brooklyn on the final day of the season. It would certainly help to win the next three games headed into Brooklyn, but with Brooklyn also playing a tough back-to-back this weekend against Milwaukee and Indiana, there remains a very, very good chance that next Wednesday becomes a win-and-you’re-in game. The HEAT will be somewhat at a disadvantage having played in Miami the night before, but it’s still better to be able to dictate your own fate rather than rely on other teams to help you out.

Joe: The HEAT are currently on the outside looking in, but they’re just a half game back of the Magic for No. 8 and still a game behind the Pistons for No. 6. And most importantly, they’re tied in the loss column with both Orlando and No. 7 Brooklyn.

So what does all this mean?

It means that Miami still has a pretty good chance if it can take care of business on this road trip.

We'll see how it all plays out.

Game Notes:

The HEAT fell to the Timberwolves 113-104 in their last meeting on Dec. 30.

Miami has dropped three of five and is 38-40, while Minnesota has also dropped three of five and enters the contest at 35-43.

Dwyane Wade needs just 17 points to reach 1,000 this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in points (24.4), rebounds (12.5) and blocks (1.7) per game.

Josh Richardson (Left Hip Strain) and Ryan Anderson (Personal Reasons) did not travel with the team and are out, Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruise) is questionable and Dion Waiters (Left Knee Injury) is probable.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 106.8 (26)

HEAT Defense: 107.1 (7)

Timberwolves Offense: 110.7 (11)

Timberwolves Defense: 112.1 (24)

For live in-game updates of Friday night’s contest, follow @MiamiHEAT, @CoupNBA and @JoeBeguiristain on Twitter.