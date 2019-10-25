HEAT Take On Bucks In First Road Game

After coming away victorious in their season opener, the HEAT are now in Milwaukee for a tough road test against the Bucks.

We’ll get into Milwaukee in just a second, but let’s recap Miami’s 120-101 win over the Grizzlies first.

With Jimmy Butler out, Justise Winslow took over the reins and flirted with a triple-double (27 points, seven boards and seven assists). In addition to finishing plays at the rim both in the halfcourt and in transition, Winslow also anchored the HEAT’s defense more often than not.

“Justise is a great competitor. And [when] it’s time to make winning basketball plays, he’s always been able to do that,” Erik Spoelstra said after the game. “And [Wednesday], he was a little bit more assertive looking at the basket…attacking, getting into the paint and making the right reads when he got in there. And then defensively…in the second half, he was really good, very instrumental on the weak side.”

It wasn’t all Winslow, though, as rookies Kendrick Nunn and Chris Silva made a major impact on both ends of the floor and helped Miami pull away late. All told, the HEAT stifled the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter and held the squad to just 6-of-20 shooting in the period.

That’s Miami HEAT basketball.

All that said, a much more challenging test lies ahead at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night.

And it all starts with this guy named the “Greek Freak” who you might have heard of.

Seriously, though, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominance at the rim has been well documented. After shooting 73.7 percent on 769 attempts from the restricted area last season (which led the league), the reigning MVP carried that over to the preseason where he hit 23 of 26 such shots.

And just this past Thursday, the 24-year-old kept it up with a 30-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double against the Rockets. Keep in mind that he also knocked down a few shots from the perimeter for good measure. Speaking of which, newcomer Wes Matthews made some big plays late to ensure the victory for the Bucks.

As a whole, you can expect Mike Budenholzer’s squad to take a ton of threes and play stout defense. Case in point: Milwaukee took 46 threes and held Houston’s high-powered offense to just 36.7 percent shooting.

Long story short, this should be a highly competitive matchup.