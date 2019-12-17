HEAT Fall To Grizzlies

Despite an inspired comeback early in the fourth, the HEAT fell behind once again and ultimately lost to the Grizzlies 118-111 Monday night at FedExForum.

Check out some takeaways below.

1. Butler Gets Going Late

After primarily attacking the basket and taking advantage from the free-throw line through the first three quarters, Jimmy Butler got going from the field in an 11-point fourth.

In fact, he had a run of seven-straight points for Miami early in the period, ending with this tough step-back jumper:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

When it was all said and done, Butler tallied a game-high 25 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 12-of-14 from the charity stripe, a team-high eight assists, four rebounds and a steal.

2. Jones Jr. Shows Maximum Effort

As usual, Derrick Jones Jr. was everywhere defensively in both man and zone and matched up against a multitude of guys, including Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant, among others.

And while he was sharp from the very beginning, he laid it all on the line in the fourth quarter and came away with four steals in the period.

What. Effort.

Oh yeah, he also threw down this great alley-oop jam courtesy of Tyler Herro:

Jones Jr. finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, two blocks and one rebound, to go along with his aforementioned game-high four steals above.

3. Nunn Goes Off In The Third

With the HEAT needing a little jolt of energy in the third quarter, Kendrick Nunn provided it with nine points in the period.

This patient runner over Jackson Jr. during the flurry was perhaps his most impressive bucket of the evening:

In all, Nunn amassed 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting, three assists and two boards.

Other Takeaways:

-As a whole, Herro looked very good off the dribble, utilized screens well and got to the rack more often than not.

The rookie ended up with 22 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Game Notes:

-James Johnson (Personal Reasons) was not with the team.

-Goran Dragić (Right Groin Strain), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Dion Waiters (Team Suspension) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Strain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will finish their road trip in Philadelphia on Wednesday when they face the Sixers at 7PM. From there, Miami will return home to host the Knicks on Friday at 8PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.