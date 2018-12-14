Miami HEAT at Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night at FedExForum. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Is there anything worth discussing from a tough night in Utah?

Couper Moorhead: There is a natural inclination to ball this game up and throw it away which, given how just about nothing worked or went Miami’s way in Utah, is completely fair. But the loss does give us a reason to take a momentary look at the synergistic relationship between Miami’s offense and defense. As it stands on Thursday, the HEAT have either the No. 27 or No. 28 half-court in the league, where their offensive rebounding has been their saving grace, and they are about 16 points per 100 possessions better when playing in transition. So it’s very important for them to get and play off of stops in order for their offense to balance out to around league average and allow the defense to create a positive scoring margin, especially when Goran Dragić isn’t on the court to create. Their reliance on getting stops is exacerbated against elite half-court defenses like Utah (or like Utah usually is), so when the Jazz came out hitting just about everything the put up on Wednesday night, the HEAT were left constantly trying to make up the margin against a set defense. That, more than anything, is why the scoring margin was upwards of 40 points at one point in the second half.

Joe Beguiristain: It was just a tough outing all the way around, as the HEAT couldn’t get anything going. Once the Jazz jumped out to a 40-15 lead after one, they never took their foot off the gas and kept a stranglehold on the game from there on out. And while Josh Richardson found the range in the second quarter and Rodney McGruder kept fighting in the fourth, it ultimately wasn’t enough. That said, Derrick Jones Jr.’s performance shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Even before things got out of hand, Jones Jr. played good team defense and diagnosed plays well. As such, he led Miami with a career-high five steals and also racked up five deflections and recovered two loose balls.

Again, it was a forgettable night for the HEAT, but it was good to see Jones Jr. keep up his strong play on the defensive end.

2: How has Memphis changed this season?

Couper: Most importantly, they’re healthy. After a nightmare season in which Mike Conley missed all but 12 games and Marc Gasol was in and out of the lineup, Memphis’ two best players have played and started in every game this season. Given that they’re two of the most solid, dependable players around there is no greater reason for the Grizzlies’ 16-11 record.

But there is a reason that is pretty close, and that’s the introduction of rookie Jaren Jackson. At 6-foot-11 with arms for days, Jackson has the athleticism to defend out on the perimeter when necessary and protect the rim at the same time, which means pairing him with one of the league’s smartest defenders in Gasol creates a living nightmare for teams trying to score in the paint. When Jackson is on the floor, the Grizzlies have their best Defensive Rating and one that would rank as the best in the league. He also gives them a different offensive dynamic as he shows flashes of ability to create off the dribble while being a dependable, if streaky, three-point shooter off the catch. He may be doing it quietly as far as the national stage is concerned, but outside of Dallas’ Luka Dončić there may be no better rookie in the league this year.

We also can’t forget the additions of Garrett Temple and Kyle Anderson, each of whom brings a steady veteran presence and, with Anderson in particular, replaces a little bit of the playmaking that Memphis lost when Tyreke Evans signed with Indiana.

Joe: While Memphis added veteran point guard Garrett Temple, former Spur Kyle Anderson and Joakim Noah among others, rookie big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has easily made the biggest impact thus far.

After showing what he could do in Summer League, Jackson Jr. has carried over his sharp play to the real deal. And while his offense will get more consistent with time, his interior defense is already at an elite level. In addition to leading the Grizzlies in defensive rating as Coup mentioned above, Jackson Jr. is also limiting the opposition to just 46.4 percent shooting, including 50.3 percent from less than six feet out. What’s more, he leads Memphis with 1.8 blocks per contest and already owns 12 multi-block games, including a seven-block performance against the Knicks on Nov. 25.

But at the end of the day, this is all you need to know: Jackson Jr. is the fourth player in NBA history to total 250+ points, 20+ steals and 40+ blocks in his first 20 games. (Credit to the Memphis Grizzlies Communications Department for the stat.)

That’s quite impressive.

3: Given the similarities between the Grizzlies and Jazz, what’s the most important thing to clean up Friday night?

Couper: The Grizzlies rank as the third-best half-court defense in the league, which promises to present a number of the same issues as Utah. The difference is that Utah is also one of the best transition defenses in the league while Memphis allows teams to play in transition the fourth-most of any team in the league, meaning that if Miami can gets stops against what is already an inconsistent and not very explosive offense, there will be opportunities to push the ball and create high-value shots. Easier said than done, though Hassan Whiteside returning Friday night will help against an offense which depends heavily on its two main creators.

Joe: With the Grizzlies owning the fourth-best defensive rating in the league, things could be tough offensively for the HEAT. That’s why it’s imperative for Miami to lock in defensively on Mike Conley and Marc Gasol and try to get some easy buckets on the other end.

When those guys are off the court, Memphis struggles even more on offense, so the HEAT should be able to make some noise with their second unit like they always do.

We’ll see how it all shakes out.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won two straight against the Grizzlies.

Miami is 11-16, while Memphis enters the contest at 16-11.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging a team-high 2.3 steals per game during this road trip.

Mike Conley leads the Grizzlies in points (20.3) and assists (6.5) per contest.

Efficiencies (Rank):