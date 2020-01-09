HEAT Dominate Pacers

Whenever the HEAT and Pacers meet, you know things are going to get chippy.

And on Wednesday night, Miami blocked out the noise and took care of business in a 122-108 victory over Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Let’s get right to it.

1. Jimmy Sets The Tone

Knowing how tough it is to get the job done in a hostile environment like Indiana, Jimmy Butler came out ready to rock.

After primarily distributing the ball early in the first quarter, Butler rattled off eight-straight points for the HEAT to end the period, including this steal and slam:

In all, the 30-year-old vet tallied 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, a game-high seven assists, six boards, a team-high two steals (tied with Derrick Jones Jr.) and a plus-24 rating.

2. Bam Does It All

Despite going up against a tough frontcourt on the other side, Bam Adebayo remained true to his principles and continued to show great touch around the basket.

I mean, just take a look at this crossover and finish with contact versus Myles Turner late in the second quarter:

And if you thought that was cool, then this fake handoff and jam early in the third will definitely impress you:

Just…wow.

That wasn’t all, though, as Adebayo also played solid defense on Turner, Domantas Sabonis and on Indiana’s guards in switch or help situations.

In other words, he did a little bit of everything as usual.

When it was all said and done, the 22-year-old Adebayo amassed 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, a team-high nine rebounds, four assists, one block and a game-high plus-31 rating.

3. Jones Jr. Sharp As Usual

“Airplane Mode” just keeps on going, doesn’t he?

Once again, the 22-year-old emptied the tank on the defensive end against a multitude of guys, including Turner and Doug McDermott, and mixed things up offensively.

Perhaps nothing touches this two-way sequence late in the third where he hit a catch-and-shoot three off a nice pass from Adebayo and came up with a deflection on the other end:

That’s winning basketball.

In total, Jones Jr. had 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the line, seven boards, a team-high two steals and a team-high two blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Tyler Herro scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to make sure the Pacers wouldn’t mount a comeback and finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, seven rebounds and two assists.

-Thanks to some of his usual treys, Duncan Robinson went off for 11 points in the third and ended up with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-11 from downtown, five assists, one steal and a plus-14 rating.

-Seven guys scored in double-figures for Miami, including Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragić, to go along with the others previously mentioned above.

-After missing 15 games with a lower back bone bruise, Justise Winslow made his return to action and recorded two boards, one assist and one steal in 15:33 of action.

Game Note:

-KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Gabe Vincent (G League - Two-Way) and Dion Waiters were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their road trip and face the Nets on Friday at 7:30PM. After taking on the Knicks on Sunday afternoon, Miami will then return home and prepare for its matchup with the Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.