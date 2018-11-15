Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Indiana Pacers Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What did you like about Miami’s win in Brooklyn on Wednesday?

Couper Moorhead: This was a business-like win in a season that’s been full of nail-biters. Catching Brooklyn in their first game after losing leading-scorer Caris LeVert to a tough ankle injury, one that clearly had an emotional affect on the team, the HEAT simply came out, ran their usual offense and defended as they know they can defend. It wasn’t a win we’ll be closely analyzing months down the road, but any good season is full of wins like that. And it was nice to see Tyler Johnson to continue to play so well after a slow start, as he shot 9-of-12 for 24 points.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that Brooklyn’s 35 shots at the rim was the second-highest for any team this season and would have been eighth-most for any team last season. They only made 16, but the Nets did find themselves at the rim more than Miami would typically care for.

Joe Beguiristain: I liked that Miami simply took care of business against a team that it was supposed to beat. From the opening tip, the HEAT took advantage of the Nets’ lack of size with Jarrett Allen out and ended up with a season-high 70 paint points. And the best part is it was evenly dispersed, as Goran Dragić, Tyler Johnson and Bam Adebayo each led Miami with 12 such points against Brooklyn. Then again, TJ also hit a big three that essentially put the game on ice with 3:05 to play (how fitting).

On the flip side of the ball, the HEAT did get a little fortunate that the Nets missed some makeable shots, but the team stayed true to its principles and set the tone early on for a much-needed wire-to-wire victory.

2: Did we learn anything about this matchup from Indiana’s win in Miami?

Couper: As we discussed before that game, what helps the Pacers in this matchup is that they have the depth of talent to match Miami’s, taking away one of Miami’s usual advantages. So on a night when Victor Oladipo and Tyreke Evans, two of their main shot creators, didn’t have great shooting nights, the Pacers still got good performances up and down their roster to help them pull away in the final period despite Miami shooting a scorching 14-of-27 from three.

Of particular note was the play of Domantas Sabonis. On a night when the pick-and-pop game of Myles Turner was a little slow starting – he did have some important scores at the rim down the stretch – it was Sabonis who paced their interior scoring for much of the evening as he posted up and finished pick-and-rolls with ease. It’s again to that point of Indiana’s depth that they have two different and effective options at center, always with plenty of shooting around them, but the HEAT will have to focus on keeping Sabonis away from the rim Friday night but limiting his deep catches.

Joe: First off, it’s important to note that Dragić missed that last matchup against Indiana on Nov. 9, so his scoring would have definitely helped against a strong defensive team.

That said, the HEAT had a 59-51 lead at half thanks to Johnson and Kelly Olynyk before the Pacers fought back in the third and closed the game on a 12-0 run to get the win.

And while Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow led Miami with 17 points combined in the fourth, it wasn’t enough to overcome the team’s 23 turnovers on the night (seven of which came in the final period).

In addition to Domantas Sabonis (whom Coup talked about above), Indiana also received major contributions from Cory Joseph, Darren Collison and Bojan Bogdanović in its second half run. Again, this goes back to the Pacers’ depth that we’ve mentioned a few times in this space.

But now with Dragić back in the fray, we’ll see if he can be the difference maker this time around. He’s averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 assists per game on 53.3 percent shooting over his past two outings.

Enter the Dragon.

3: Miami has had some issues with turnovers this season, but never more than against Indiana when they gave the ball away 23 times. How can they remedy that Friday night?

Couper: The Pacers are full of players with great defensive awareness, length and, most importantly, extremely quick hands – which is why 10 of those 23 turnovers were Indiana steals. Much of that, as with any turnover quandary, comes from simply taking care of the ball better, but it’s also about being aware of where different defenders are on the floor. You would typically think that Oladipo would spend most of his time on the ball against Josh Richardson but it was Darren Collison who often drew the assignment, with his quick feet allowing him to stay in front of Richardson, which then pushed Oladipo off the ball so he could play free safety, of sorts, in the same way LeBron James once did when Shane Battier drew a primary offensive option. What that means is Miami not only has to take better care of the ball, but be aware that any errant, slow or slightly off-target pass is liable to get deflected or picked up by players whose entire defensive purpose on the court, at that moment, is to deflect or pick off your pass. Some turnovers happen naturally, some happen because the defense leads you right to them.

Joe: Above all else, the HEAT just need to be patient. While there’s a time and place for getting the ball out quickly to obtain an open jumper or easy fast break layup, Miami has to be aware of an Indiana team that racks up deflections and closes out well. Because of that, the Pacers are among the league’s elite with a whopping 21.1 points per game off turnovers.

That’s impressive.

In that last meeting with the HEAT, Victor Oladipo wreaked havoc with eight deflections, eight contested shots, two recovered loose balls and a drawn charge.

Needless to say, keeping tabs on the two-way star will be vital for Miami to come away victorious.

Game Notes:

The HEAT are 6-8, while the Pacers enter the contest at 8-6.

Indiana defeated Miami 110-102 on Nov. 9.

Six HEAT players are averaging over 11 points per game, with Josh Richardson leading the way at 20.1 a contest.

Victor Oladipo leads the Pacers in points (23.8), assists (4.9) and steals (1.8) per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):