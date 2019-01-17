Miami HEAT at Detroit Pistons Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Detroit Pistons Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Is there anything else to say about Miami’s sizeable loss to Milwaukee the other night?

Couper Moorhead: The less said the better, for the most part. Like the earlier road loss to Utah, it was a lost evening all around and one the team will want to move on from. The only thing worth noting is that the game stood in stark contrast to the last time Miami met the Bucks. In December, the Bucks couldn’t hit an outside shot all evening and the HEAT punished them by packing the paint and sending extra attention at Giannis Antetokounmpo. This week, Miami was still able to limit Antetokounmpo’s scoring as he shot just 4-of-9, but he also had 10 assists as the Bucks hit 17-of-39 from deep while Miami was 8-of-34. That’s not the only reason Miami struggled, but it’s the one most significant to this matchup going forward.

Joe Beguiristain: Not necessarily.

Although the HEAT got off to a quick start and blocked four shots in the first five minutes of action, momentum quickly shifted in the Bucks’ favor. Thanks to a breakneck pace and a barrage from deep, Milwaukee seized control of the game in the second quarter and never looked back.

Now, Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow did what they could and combined for 38 points on 16-of-25 shooting, but it just wasn’t enough in the end.

2: What did we learn about this matchup the last time these teams played?

Couper: For as good a season as Blake Griffin is having, the HEAT defended him well enough limiting him to 8-of-21 shooting and 2-of-8 from three. And that’s without James Johnson available, who is exactly the sort of strong and mobile defender you want to have against Griffin – just as Johnson is effective against Antetokounmpo. Miami was also without Hassan Whiteside, and though Bam Adebayo played well the team had trouble keeping Andre Drummond off the boards as he posted 11 offensive rebounds, including a last-second tip-in to force overtime. So Miami should have two defenders back that are specifically important to this matchup.

On Detroit’s side, they were also without Reggie Bullock, a key source of three-point shooting for a team always in need of perimeter scoring. With Bullock back, it will be a little tougher for Miami to send extra bodies at Griffin when he attempts to back down and get into the paint.

Joe: We learned (or continued to see) just how strong a defender Winslow is.

With James Johnson out for that last matchup on Nov. 5, the 22-year-old Winslow stepped in and defended Blake Griffin extremely well. In addition to hounding the five-time All-Star on the perimeter, including a crazy play late in the second quarter where he crashed into the scorer’s table to force a jump ball, Winslow also played stout defense inside and forced Griffin into four misses from that range.

Otherwise in the contest, we saw how dominant Detroit can be on the boards. And as Coup mentioned above, not having Whiteside that last time out certainly didn’t help matters. Both Whiteside and Andre Drummond are among the league’s elite in rebounding percentage, so it should be a fun battle as usual between the two bigs.

3: Why has Detroit struggled so much over the past month or so?

Couper: The Pistons are 7-17 since December 1 largely because they haven’t been able to score. Their Offensive Rating during that stretch is 103.8, just No. 27 in the league, and are shooting just 33 percent from deep. Griffin has done his best to keep the team afloat as the offense has been about league average with him on the floor – their best Offensive Rating belongs to Bullock, who as we mentioned is incredibly important to the team’s spacing – but essentially any time Griffin, Reggie Jackson, Drummond or Bullock are off the floor, the Pistons are scoring at league-worst rates. They missed Ish Smith for a stretch of time and his guidance of the bench unit will help some now that he’s back, but just as they were last year following the trade for Griffin, the Pistons are not a team with a depth of scoring options. Miami’s long rotation should be an asset Friday night.

Joe: As Coup mentioned above, the Pistons have had some issues on the offensive end of late. And some of that can be attributed to their inability to get quality looks at the rim, as Detroit is shooting just 60.7 percent on 27.5 attempts per game from the restricted area since Dec. 1. Both of those metrics rank them in the bottom third of the league.

And while things are even worse from downtown during that span, Reggie Bullock has helped improve the team’s three-point percentage since the start of the new year. In fact, the 27-year-old out of UNC is shooting 40 percent from deep on 7.8 attempts per game over the past nine contests. Needless to say, Miami has to keep track of him at all times.

Game Notes:

The HEAT defeated the Pistons 120-115 in overtime in their last meeting on Nov. 5.

Miami is 21-21 on the year, while Detroit enters the contest at 19-24.

Since Dec. 1, Justise Winslow is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest on 47.8 percent shooting.

Blake Griffin leads the Pistons in points (25.5) and assists (5.2) per game.

Tyler Johnson (Illness) is questionable, while Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) remain out.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 106.5 (22)

HEAT Defense: 106.4 (8)

Pistons Offense: 105.9 (23)

Pistons Defense: 108.6 (13)

